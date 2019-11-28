GARY — The Gary Chamber of Commerce has a new home.
The not-for-profit organization was forced to move from its original location at 839 Broadway, the old Sears building, as "the city could no longer pay to keep the building open," according to newly-appointed Chamber of Commerce President Chuck Hughes.
Hughes said he and his sisters finished moving in to the new space at the Majestic Star Casino late Monday night, hours before hosting the Lakeshore Classic luncheon held in the space next to it.
“Once all the city agencies moved out ... it was time for us to go and we really didn't know where to go. But again, like I said during (the luncheon), we received support from NIPSCO to help us with our move, and you will get a chance to see our new digs here at Majestic, who did not have a location for us," Hughes told The Times. "(Majestic) designed a retrofitted location for us, and that's how community works. That's how business works. And that's how here in Northwest Indiana, we can show everybody that once we work together, we can accomplish anything.”
The luncheon featured East Chicago native Kenny Lofton as its keynote speaker. During the event, Hughes was appointed President of the Gary Chamber of Commerce after a 12-year stint as executive director.