Gary Common Council member leads in Lake County clerk nomination

Following a primary race with five candidates, Mike Brown, of Gary, is the lead nomination on the Democratic primary ballot for Lake County clerk.

Those who were on the ballot included: Brown; Andrew Sylwestrowicz, of Merrillville; Alex Garza, of Hobart; Jesse Gomez, of East Chicago; and the incumbent, Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo, of Crown Point.

"This is such an emotional night due to the circumstances," Brown said. "A lot of people are celebrating and I am just thankful to Judge Arredondo for preparing me for this moment. And I'm thankful to the Democratic party who chose me to lead in this way. I will do everything I can to uphold the integrity of this office."

The clerk’s office serves as a crucial cog in Lake County government, keeping records for 17 Lake Circuit and Superior courts, employing more than 100 deputies and handling millions of dollars annually in child support, criminal defendants' cash bonds and a variety of court-imposed fees and penalties.

Brown, a former county clerk, works currently as an administrator in the clerk's office.

Arredondo, a former judge, has been out of the public eye since he suffered multiple skull fractures from falling in his residence on Jan. 15. Lawyers for the Arredondo family briefly asked the court to declare Arredondo incapacitated but withdrew their petition a week later. His current condition is unknown.

In the absence of Arredondo, most leaders in the Lake County Democratic Party have supported Brown, who previously said that he was running in case Arredondo cannot sufficiently recover to continue as clerk.

Brown said the primary election night was bittersweet and he continues to pray for Arredondo and his family.

"I have been honored to work with Lorenzo Arredondo," Brown said. "He was kind enough to come out of retirement and to elevate the clerk's office. He has been an amazing mentor. So you want to celebrate, but it's also sad, wishing that he was here to celebrate. ... Just looking at all the people who voted for him, he deserves that. He deserves all of the respect. He is very beloved. I hope that he can be proud of me."

Brown served for nine years as county clerk between 2009 and 2018 and five years prior as county recorder. He currently is an elected member of the Gary Common Council.

Sylwestrowicz served as a Merrillville councilman for 12 years.

Gomez is an industrial safety specialist who was on the East Chicago Common Council for more than three years and served on the East Chicago school board for seven years.

Garza worked 25 years in the Lake County Sheriff’s Department before his retirement, and this was his first time running for political office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.