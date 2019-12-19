GARY — A Gary community activist is taking a second shot at representing her hometown at the Indiana Statehouse.
Jessica Renslow announced Monday that she again will seek the Democratic nomination for state representative in House District 3, which includes Gary's downtown and east side, Lake Station, New Chicago and Hobart.
Renslow first ran for the office in the 2018 Democratic primary and lost to state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary. But Hatcher next year is giving up her Indiana House seat to run either for the Indiana Senate or U.S. House.
As a result, Renslow said she's ready to bring to Indianapolis the same spirit and dedication she's demonstrated in her Region work as a neighborhood organizer, and promoter of minority business enterprises, wellness and public education.
"After 5 years of serving Gary, Lake Station, New Chicago and Hobart in a variety of capacities, listening to your needs, creating goals with you and helping implement them, I feel confident that House District 3 has a lot going for it," Renslow said at her campaign announcement in the Gary Public Library.
"We need a defender, someone who is positive, persistent and knows that sometimes it takes a couple of rounds to accomplish a goal."
If elected, Renslow said her efforts at the Statehouse would focus on retaining young talent in the district and luring high-paying jobs to it, supporting local businesses, reforming school funding, promoting green investments that improve the environment, and lowering health care and prescription drug costs.
"I believe that Gary, Lake Station, New Chicago and Hobart need an advocate that understands that our diversity is an asset and that working together is the key to our success," Renslow said.
Two other individuals so far have announced they're also considering a run for House District 3: Calumet Township Board President Darren Washington; and Mark Spencer, fine arts director at Gary schools.
Filing for the legislative seat begins Jan. 8, 2020. The deadline to submit a candidacy is Feb. 7 to run in the May 5 primary election.
