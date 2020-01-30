Gary could get $43.5 million to demolish, repair school buildings

The school district still would continue paying principal and interest on its approximately $90 million in non-state debt, even while the district's money for its state debt payments is put toward other uses, he said.

A separate provision of the legislation authorizes the Gary district, or any Indiana school corporation, to enter into a public-private partnership for the construction of new school buildings financed by a private entity and leased by the school district — subject to approval by the State Budget Committee.

Walker said Gary already has been contacted by several parties potentially interested in financing a new middle school building and a new high school building that both would be located on city-owned land adjacent to the Indiana University Northwest campus.

The only person to speak at the Statehouse against the proposal was Sally Sloan, executive director of the American Federation of Teachers-Indiana, which represents union teachers in Gary's public schools.

Sloan said the state takeover of Gary schools has been demoralizing to educators and the community, with few visible signs of progress.

"There is no consistency and nothing has changed," Sloan said. "It would take a Mother Teresa to even apply for a job in a distressed school corporation."