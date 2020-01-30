Gary could get $43.5 million to demolish, repair school buildings

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, has won preliminary approval for a plan making up to $43.5 million available over the next 10 years to demolish the numerous abandoned school buildings in Gary and to repair the schools still in use.
Senate Bill 416, which unanimously passed the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday, also authorizes the cash-strapped Gary school district to enter into a public-private partnership to finance and construct new middle and high school buildings at a central campus site.
"We want to ensure our children are in the best, safe, clean learning environment possible. That is the top priority," Melton said.
Under the measure, which now goes to the full Senate, the Gary Community School Corp. would temporarily defer repayment of the $40.3 million it still owes Indiana's Common School Fund for loans over the past decade that were used to cover operating costs following an enrollment plunge.
The district's $500,000 per month in state loan repayments instead would be deposited in a "school improvement fund" that must be used for the demolition or rehabilitation of existing school buildings in Gary.
The Distressed Unit Appeals Board, which manages the district following a 2017 state takeover, would decide the buildings on which the money is spent, based on the recommendation of Gary Mayor Jerome Prince.
Earlier this month, the Prince administration cited the school district under Indiana's Unsafe Building Law. It identified 10 abandoned schools as blighted and ordered their prompt demolition.
"The fact of the matter is we know the district doesn't have the money to do that," said Tony Walker, a top adviser to the Gary mayor. "But having these littered, abandoned school buildings all throughout the city is creating a problem."
Walker told the committee Prince supports Melton's plan as a creative way to fund the demolition of abandoned school buildings that have dropped the value of nearby homes and turned into breeding grounds for crime, including murder and arson.
Melton's original proposal would have terminated the state takeover of the Gary school district, forgiven its outstanding debt to the Common School Fund, and used the savings to fund school building demolition and repair projects.
State Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, the Appropriations Committee chairman, said Indiana always has been "pretty strict" about authorizing loan forgiveness, so he believes deferring the school district's loan repayments is a more acceptable solution.
Melton explained the district isn't taking on any new state debt as a result of his legislation. It only is postponing the final payoff of the existing zero-interest loans by 6½.
The school district still would continue paying principal and interest on its approximately $90 million in non-state debt, even while the district's money for its state debt payments is put toward other uses, he said.
A separate provision of the legislation authorizes the Gary district, or any Indiana school corporation, to enter into a public-private partnership for the construction of new school buildings financed by a private entity and leased by the school district — subject to approval by the State Budget Committee.
Walker said Gary already has been contacted by several parties potentially interested in financing a new middle school building and a new high school building that both would be located on city-owned land adjacent to the Indiana University Northwest campus.
The only person to speak at the Statehouse against the proposal was Sally Sloan, executive director of the American Federation of Teachers-Indiana, which represents union teachers in Gary's public schools.
Sloan said the state takeover of Gary schools has been demoralizing to educators and the community, with few visible signs of progress.
"There is no consistency and nothing has changed," Sloan said. "It would take a Mother Teresa to even apply for a job in a distressed school corporation."
To address those concerns, Melton's legislation would obligate the Distressed Unit Appeals Board to hold a public hearing in Gary prior to Dec. 31, 2022 to discuss with city residents the school district's takeover status.
If Melton's proposal is approved next week by the full Senate, it still must be endorsed by the House to advance to the governor to be signed into law.