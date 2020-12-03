Gary council asks Prince team to follow residency hiring rules

GARY — Some Gary Common Council members have asked Jerome Prince’s team to explain why the administration violated the city’s residency law by hiring three non-city residents without seeking council approval.
“Are we going to go by the ordinance or are we just going to bring in anybody we want and just go along with it?” Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, D-5th, asked Prince’s team during a Zoom meeting this week.
The ordinance, first enacted in 1976 and amended in 2018, requires employees live within the city — with the state-mandated exception of police and fire.
However, a non-city resident can be hired if certain conditions are met. If a department cannot identify a city resident or applicant willing to live in Gary, they must petition for and receive a waiver from the council. But that rule has hardly been followed or enforced over numerous years, city records show.
Trent A. McCain, corporation counsel for the city, said the Prince administration will seek formal waivers for the non-exempt employees soon.
One of Prince's more recent hires was Eric Boria, of Chicago, in zoning administration. McCain said the search for a new zoning administration began in January, and the position was posted internally, with Indiana University Northwest, the University of Chicago, Ball State University and AIM Indiana. No internal applications were received. The six applicants all lived outside Gary, McCain said. Of the six who applied, only three showed further interest, and Boria's interview, education and resume landed him the position, McCain said.
Documents provided by the administration to The Times show 16 non-city employees have been hired after Nov. 1, 2016. Of those, only three were hired under the Prince administration. The remaining were hired during former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson’s administration.
McCain said 11 employees are exempt, including seven public safety employees, and four part-time, hourly Genesis Center employees.
“As you know, the (Genesis Convention Center) has not had any events since March and they will not likely return in 2021,” McCain wrote to the council on Dec. 3.
“We’re trying to be consistent,” Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, told The Times. “It’s a simple fix. If you can show you tried to find someone (in the city) and you couldn’t find someone, bring them before the council and we’ll vote them up or down.”
Beginning this February, Brewer, Barnes-Caldwell and others have sought clarification on which non-city residents the Prince administration has hired, why they didn’t obtain council approval, and how they intend to address employees who live outside the city and were hired after Nov. 1, 2016.
That’s the cut-off date to be grandfathered in. Employees hired after that date have six months to move to Gary or resign, unless the administration receives special approval from the council.
Prince’s other hires since January include Florene Eaton, of Highland, program manager in the health department, and Annette Kolovos, of Crown Point, the mayor’s administration assistant.
Other notable non-Gary hires since November 2016 include A.J. Bytnar, executive director for Gary Redevelopment, who was was hired in April 2019 and lives in Ogden Dunes. Beverly Edwards, of Merrillville, was hired on Sept. 16, 2019, and works for the health department, records show.
Thirty-five non-city residents hired between 1977 and 2016 still work for Gary government, records show.
Under the ordinance, The Gary Common Council can consider the waiver based on a number of factors, including whether the position was advertised at least 30 days prior to the request, whether the hiring department participated in any community outreach programs to encourage citizens to consider a career in city government, pre-employment testing data, and the non-resident’s unique and valuable skills to the position.
The Times on Thursday filed a formal records request with the city law department and the council office for documented proof that the Freeman-Wilson and Prince administrations conducted exhaustive searches for city residents before hiring a non-resident.
The Times also requested documentation showing whether Freeman-Wilson sought council approval before non-city hires.
Brewer and Barnes-Caldwell said a health department employee who lives outside the city received a promotion — another alleged violation of city ordinance.
