Gary council asks Prince team to follow residency hiring rules

GARY — Some Gary Common Council members have asked Jerome Prince’s team to explain why the administration violated the city’s residency law by hiring three non-city residents without seeking council approval.

“Are we going to go by the ordinance or are we just going to bring in anybody we want and just go along with it?” Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, D-5th, asked Prince’s team during a Zoom meeting this week.

The ordinance, first enacted in 1976 and amended in 2018, requires employees live within the city — with the state-mandated exception of police and fire.

However, a non-city resident can be hired if certain conditions are met. If a department cannot identify a city resident or applicant willing to live in Gary, they must petition for and receive a waiver from the council. But that rule has hardly been followed or enforced over numerous years, city records show.

Trent A. McCain, corporation counsel for the city, said the Prince administration will seek formal waivers for the non-exempt employees soon.