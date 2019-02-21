GARY — A planned controversial recycling/solid waste facility is back on track to be constructed in the city’s Glen Park section, steps away from a charter school.
Last fall, the Gary City Council voted to rescind its approval for the Maya Energy project, citing mounting public opposition and what they believed to be misleading information from the company about the project’s scope.
Now it appears the City Council has buckled under pressure once more — this time to Maya Energy and its threatened lawsuit.
The suit alleges members violated state law with an Oct. 16 vote that threw the project’s state approval off track too late in the game.
The lawsuit, filed Jan. 17 in Lake Circuit Court, contends the City Council violated a state statute that prohibits municipalities from reconsidering land use approvals for at least three years after the initial approval if the entity has applied for secondary permits.
The suit also alleges defamation and that the city caused the company undue financial hardship by throwing the project off course.
Maya Energy is awaiting approval from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for its solid waste facility operating permit.
Council's legal standing uncertain
After emerging from a closed door session Wednesday night, the Gary City Council voted 7-0 to reverse the council’s Oct. 16 motion, effectively allowing the company’s permit application with IDEM to move forward once the company sends proof of the council's approval.
Councilman Michael Protho, 2nd District, was absent, and Councilman at-large Herbert Smith abstained.
Smith was also the lone council member who voted against Maya Energy’s zoning variance request in 2016, he said.
In a statement released to The Times, Smith said the council has found itself “on the undesirable end” of legal action.
While uncertain “as to the viability of any legal recourse” the city and council has at this time, Smith said he continues to stand with the community in opposition of the project.
“As the sole council member who stood alone in opposing the project from its inception … obviously I find this current predicament to be untenable and regret that we have gotten to this point,” Smith said.
Council President Ronald Brewer declined comment Wednesday night, citing the threatened litigation. However, he did confirm the vote was taken to stave off the lawsuit.
Joe Bombagetti, attorney for Maya Energy, also declined comment, citing pending litigation.
Ventura: $50M investment, 124 jobs
Project leader James Ventura has said the $50 million project would bring as many as 124 high-paying jobs, taking in municipal waste and construction and demolition materials from contractors and waste haulers in Lake County and the Chicago area.
He has previously said the company positioned itself to work closely with Lake County Solid Waste District’s “Zero Waste” program and that he wants Maya to reach the goal of recycling 50 percent of its waste.
The 165,000-square-foot municipal recycling facility would be built near the Steel City Academy charter school, 2650 W. 35th Ave.
The Maya Energy project has been in motion for two years, but opposition picked up earlier this year when SCA students protested the project at the March 6 City Council meeting, largely calling the project "a dump” and demanding the Gary City Council rescind its earlier approval.
Opponents say the neighborhood — near the Borman Expressway — is already overburdened with air pollution, and Maya Energy’s operations involve significant truck traffic, along with idling trucks and emissions from refueling.
Steel City Academy Principal Katie Kirley did not respond to a request for comment.
An IDEM spokesman said Maya Energy, which previously sent a letter to IDEM requesting a deferral of processing their permit due to the rescinding of the zoning approval, must send proof of having received zoning and a letter requesting the processing of their permit application to resume.