Gary council starting from 'scratch' on spending plan for American Rescue funds

"We're not just going to rubber stamp anything — certainly nothing that we were not even given an opportunity to be part of planning," he added.

During Tuesday's council meeting, Councilman Michael A. Brown, D-At large, expressed concern over finalizing the spending plan, noting the Hammond Common Council has passed its ARPA plan, "with no problems."

"I think we have a great responsibility to get this done," Brown said. "So I don't know where the finger goes, how it goes, all I know is that I'm seeing another city making progress, getting things done, and we have the same responsibility. So whatever it takes on both sides."

To Brown's point, Godwin said in speaking with a Hammond council member, he was told that city's council began meeting with Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. in March.

It's frustrating, Godwin said, adding one of the differences between the cities is McDermott attends council meetings, whereas Prince doesn't.

"He is fully engaged in the legislative process," Godwin said of McDermott. "So, it's not a middleman that's escorting information between him and the council."

Broadly, Godwin said the council wants to use the funds "to do things that are beneficial long term for the city."