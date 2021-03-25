Gary council to sue Prince for allegedly usurping board's powers over personnel changes

GARY — The Gary City Council is planning to purse legal action against Mayor Jerome Prince for allegedly usurping the council's power in relation to personnel changes.
During a roughly 6-minute special meeting held virtually Wednesday, the Gary City Council agreed 9-0 to file a lawsuit against Prince, who condemned "inappropriate behavior" by council members last week.
The council argues Prince usurped the board's authority to approve personnel changes when he took executive action to change the title and salary of one of his staffers.
The council had previously voted to table an ordinance that would shift current Deputy Mayor Trent McCain's official title from "chief of staff," to "deputy mayor," according to a previous Times report.
While the city has referred to McCain as the city's former chief of staff, McCain's LinkedIn profile and public employee compensation records state he most recently served as the city's corporation counsel.
McCain was tapped to serve as deputy mayor in late 2020, according to a previous Times report.
After the council tabled the ordinance, Prince, in a memo to the council, said he would invoke his statutory power to make the change and withdraw the ordinance from consideration.
Prince said in the memo, "Indiana Code section 36-4-7-3, paragraph C, provides that compensation may be increased or decreased by the executive during the budget year for which it is fixed."
"Therefore, I am fixing the compensation for chief of staff and deputy mayor as follows, effective March, 29, 2021. The chief of staff salary will be decreased from $98,000 annually to zero. The deputy mayor's salary will be increased from zero to $98,000 annually," Prince said in the memo.
Prince, in the letter, said he also has approved personnel action, moving McCain to the deputy mayor role effective Monday.
The letter also noted McCain's salary would be paid for using the city's general fund, as well as a stipend from the Gary Sanitary District.
Council President William Godwin, D-1st, referred to the memo at Wednesday's special meeting when explaining the council's reasoning for filing the lawsuit.
Michael Gonzalez, city spokesman, told The Times on Wednesday that Prince and his administration are going to continue to focus on the city.
"I think it's clear that the people of Gary, they elected Mayor Jerome Prince to make the best possible decisions on their behalf," Gonzalez said. "He's always done so within state statutes, the bounds of state statutes. So the Gary Common Council can continue to make their own decisions while he focuses on governing the city."
Godwin said after reviewing the memo and speaking with City Council attorney Rinzer Williams III, the memo "presents a problem with this body in terms of our ultimate responsibility to approve changes to the budget during the budget year."
Godwin then entertained a motion to file a lawsuit against Prince, "in violation of various statutes that relate to the power of a legislative body to control budgetary changes during the budget year."
"I've given the overview. We do not intend to have an exhaustive discussion about this matter, given that it is pending litigation," Godwin said during the meeting.
Godwin later told The Times Prince funding the deputy mayor position, which the council intentionally zeroed out, is in the council's opinion, "an illegal misappropriation of public dollars."
"He had no authority, and has no authority, to do that without council approval," Godwin told The Times. "We pass a budget every November or December for the following year, and if a mayor can simply increase or decrease the salary ordinance that we passed, there's no reason for us to pass a budget."