Gary council to sue Prince for allegedly usurping board's powers over personnel changes

Prince, in the letter, said he also has approved personnel action, moving McCain to the deputy mayor role effective Monday.

The letter also noted McCain's salary would be paid for using the city's general fund, as well as a stipend from the Gary Sanitary District.

Council President William Godwin, D-1st, referred to the memo at Wednesday's special meeting when explaining the council's reasoning for filing the lawsuit.

Michael Gonzalez, city spokesman, told The Times on Wednesday that Prince and his administration are going to continue to focus on the city.

"I think it's clear that the people of Gary, they elected Mayor Jerome Prince to make the best possible decisions on their behalf," Gonzalez said. "He's always done so within state statutes, the bounds of state statutes. So the Gary Common Council can continue to make their own decisions while he focuses on governing the city."

Godwin said after reviewing the memo and speaking with City Council attorney Rinzer Williams III, the memo "presents a problem with this body in terms of our ultimate responsibility to approve changes to the budget during the budget year."