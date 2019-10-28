GARY — The city has a finalized budget for 2020, but its approval came with dissent and complaints from council members about the overall spending increase and the administration providing documents at the 11th hour.
The $56.3 million budget approved at Tuesday night’s Gary Common Council meeting is about $2.8 million higher than the 2019 approved budget. Nearly $2.7 million of the increase is due to the city budgeting for anticipated actual utility costs to NIPSCO and AT&T, according to the mayor.
“This will ultimately place the city on a solid financial foundation. While it does not eliminate all debt … it puts us in position to balance the budget for the first time in 20 years. We will be going into next year without a deficit to start with. That is significant,” Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said.
Freeman-Wilson said a critical piece of her administration’s financial recovery plan is the pending sale/leaseback of the public safety building at 555 Polk St.
The controversial long-term loan will shore up funds and help the city pay down its crippling debt. That deal is expected to be finalized in early November, she said.
The vote was 6-3 with council members Carolyn Rogers, D-4; LaVetta Sparks Wade, D-6; and Rebecca Wyatt, D-1, voting no.
Freeman-Wilson opened up her overview of the 2020 budget at Tuesday’s meeting by apologizing to the local union for violating the 14-day notice requirement when eliminating personnel positions.
She said she takes “full responsibility” for her administration’s decision to do so without first going through the proper channels with the unions.
“It’s nothing I take lightly,” she said.
‘This has been the problem’
Sparks-Wade, a frequent critic of the administration, said she was shocked to learn at Tuesday’s meeting that there’s an overall increase next year, saying this was the first she was hearing of it.
Sparks-Wade, Wyatt and Rogers also criticized the administration for presenting the council with finalized budget documents at the 11th hour this year, and for eliminating positions of longtime employees.
“As we go into 2020 … we have a net increase of $2.8 million, and (the administration says) we put together a budget that is supposed to address our deficits. I don’t know any city that addresses deficits by increasing, and this has been the problem. For the past 11, 12, 16 years, this is what we do. Now, how do we cut? We don’t give half-million contracts to people from Detroit,” Sparks-Wade said, greeted by applause.
Sparks-Wade was referring to a contract the Gary Redevelopment Commission inked in 2018 with the Detroit-based Volte Advisors LLC for a myriad of economic and community development services. The contract calls for an annual compensation of $195,060 to Volte in 2018, with compensation in years 2019, 2020 and 2021, subject to council approval.
She said she is ashamed that the parks superintendent can justify eliminating the position held by a longtime front-desk employee at Hudson-Campbell Fitness Center, while another department gives six-figure contracts to outsiders.
“In no other city do they do that. This is unacceptable. You don’t cut the front-desk worker, and hire a contractor who doesn’t put the same blood, sweat and tears into the city,” Sparks-Wade said.
Freeman-Wilson said while the elimination of positions is not ideal, departments have in most instances been able to offer other positions for displaced employees.
Sparks-Wade said she is grateful this will be her last “frustrating” budget session, as she will not return to her council seat next year after unsuccessfully running in the Democratic mayoral primary.
Rogers and Wyatt also are not returning; Rogers decided not to run, and Wyatt lost in the primary.
Department changes
The mayor’s office budget is increasing from $512,254 to $580,036 because the city’s internal auditor is shifting to that office, Freeman-Wilson said.
Describing it as “best practice,” the mayor said the auditor should report to the mayor when uncovering fiscal mismanagement.
“The person in place now has been responsible for the lion’s share of information sent to the State Board of Accounts. We’re now engaged in routine audits. That’s not historically been done,” she said.
The Finance Department will increase to just over $1 million from $937,000. The increase is due to the creation of three accountant technicians to replace accounts payable positions that handled bank reconciliations across various departments.
Documents show the Gary police and fire budgets will remain relatively unchanged. The police budget’s $11.7 million budget for 2019 is being reduced by $51,019, and the Gary Fire Department is seeing an increase of $1,930, to $12.48 million in 2020.
The Redevelopment Commission will see a reduction of $125,136 with the deputy director of planning position moving under the Commerce department and the fiscal technician/secretary position being eliminated. The commerce department is cutting back its overhead management under the 2020 budget.
The Division of Public Works is increasing its budget from $1.67 million to $1.88 million due to pay increases given to new outdoor maintenance positions and a new assistant building superintendent.
Airport, public transit
The council voted 6-3 on the Gary/Chicago International Airport budget, with Sparks-Wade, Wyatt and councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, D-5, voting no.
The council voted 9-0 to approve the Gary Public Transportation Corporation’s 2020 budget, which is heavily reliant on state and federal grant dollars to sustain.
GPTC Controller Tonisha Sibley, who was hired this year, presented an overview, saying ridership has decreased by 10%, but there will be no fare increase in 2020. She said they are finalizing a bargaining agreement with the union and expect a vote the first week of November.
Sibley and new General Manager Jerome Park expressed a commitment to righting GPTC’s fiscal ship.