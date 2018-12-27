VALPARAISO — It was a homecoming of sorts at the Porter County Courthouse.
Newly elected Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann, 70, was sworn in in front of a courtroom full of family and friends Thursday. He defeated Republican Brian Gensel in the November election.
It's not Germann's first time in the seat. A Democrat, Germann, first began working at the prosecutor's office in 1973 and headed up the office between 1978 and 1982. He was first elected as a Republican. He worked in private practice in Portage for the past 36 years and worked as a county public defender for more than 20 years.
To add to Thursday's deja vu moments, Germann was sworn in by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, who had served as Germann's chief deputy the first time held the office.
"It has been a long road," Harper said before giving Germann the oath. "What an honor and fascinating it is to come this full circle. Porter County will be in fine hands with Gary at the helm."
"Your hair is a lot lighter than it was then," Harper quipped at Germann, just before administering the oath.
"You're in," she told him afterward, giving him a hearty handshake.
"When the election was over, my first text was to her to see if she wanted to come back. She understandably said no," Germann said about Harper.
Germann took the opportunity to thank several people including his wife Beth, his four children and eight grandchildren, who all attended the ceremony, and his staff from his law office in Portage.
He went on to promise residents of the county that his office will do the best for them on a daily basis.
"Amazing people live here. They deserve our best. We will be there to help them," Germann said.
Germann has said his primary focus as prosecutor will be to help address the ongoing problem of heroin and other drug addictions, reducing recidivism among nonviolent offenders by taking advantage of the problem-solving courts and providing "a new style of hands-on leadership."