Gary launches new violence prevention program to help youth 'thrive'

GARY — The city has rolled out a new violence prevention initiative to help Gary youth thrive.

Mayor Jerome Prince expressed his excitement over the new program, THRIVE Gary!, during its rollout Friday.

"It's an opportunity for all of us to reach out to our youngest residents in the city of Gary and to work in tandem with other community members who want to volunteer their time, or donate resources, to help these young people succeed," Prince said.

Prince said the new initiative will complement the city's existing Gary for Life program, which was created in mid-2014 to address gun violence and gang reduction, according to a previous Times report.

The Gary for Life program began as a partnership with the city of Gary, the Gary Police Department, the Department of Justice and the National Network of Safe Communities, city officials said.

"Under THRIVE Gary! we're going to grow a program that's going to give our young people what they need to thrive and much more," Prince said.