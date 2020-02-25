Gary may get extra public safety cash from casino food and beverage tax

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency has not yet completed its projection of how much revenue might be generated each year under the new tax.

But Prince said whether it's $100,000, or significantly more, his administration will use the funds in creative ways to ensure the millions of annual visitors and 1,400 workers at the new casino are safe and protected 24 hours a day.

"There are a lot of creative approaches to public safety right now, including drone surveillance cameras, things of that nature," Prince said. "I would say it would be spent in the most efficient manner."

"Any efforts to secure our city, any portion or all portions of the city certainly would be appreciated by all, and it certainly would go at least considerable ways to help change the perception."

Spectacle Entertainment, owner of the new casino and Gary's existing Majestic Star casinos, supports the city's efforts to win state approval for a food and beverage tax, said John Keeler, Spectacle vice president and general counsel.

Even Lake County tourism chief Speros Batistatos, who generally opposes using food and beverage tax revenue for standard municipal services, said he's fine with the Gary proposal because it will benefit the Region's hospitality industry.