Gary mayor condemns 'inappropriate behavior' by council members

"I was just simply repeating what she said," Lay said. "The statement was public already."

Lay added that he was attempting to help the employee.

"Maybe the statement should have been in some executive session, but once it's in the public ... I see nothing wrong with repeating it. It's no longer a matter that's confidential," he said. "I was just simply repeating what she said. I don't see where it was unethical what I did."

Aide's title changed

The mayor also voiced displeasure with five council members who voted to table the ordinance that would shift current Deputy Mayor Trent McCain's official title to deputy mayor from his title of corporation counsel. Former city attorney Rodney Pol Jr. was promoted to corporation counsel.

Prince said he would invoke his statutory power to make the appointment, and withdraw the ordinance from consideration.

McCain told The Times the ordinance was presented to the council only so his title would match the scope of his responsibilities, and that the change would have no effect on his salary.

"The money had already been appropriated by the City Council at the passage of the last budget," McCain said. "The ordinance is completely budget-neutral."