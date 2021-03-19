Gary mayor condemns 'inappropriate behavior' by council members

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince condemned council members for disclosing a city employee's personal, financial information during a public meeting Tuesday night that was livestreamed on Facebook.
He called for a stop to "political shenanigans."
In a news release, Prince said he was "embarrassed and disappointed" by the behavior of several members during the meeting.
"Instead of partnering with the administration to make the city of Gary a better place to live, work and play, several council members continue to engage in politics and personal attacks," Prince said.
The release states a city employee was identified by name and her financial and personal information was disclosed publicly.
"The deputy mayor and I have talked to that employee and apologized to her for the way she was treated (Tuesday) night," Prince said. "Needless to say, she was humiliated and embarrassed."
Meeting livestream
Prince's statement refers to a Common Council meeting in which Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, named a city employee and directly referenced a comment she made at a March 9 council meeting pertaining to her personal finances.
Lay is not named in the mayor's statement.
In both meetings, the Common Council was discussing a city ordinance that requires government employees to live in Gary.
After Lay's comment, several people, including Arlene Colvin, interim city controller, said the subject matter was inappropriate and should not be discussed in a public forum, according to a recorded livestream posted to the Gary Common Council's official Facebook page.
"That's not inappropriate; it's already been discussed in a public meeting," Lay said in response. Several members then began speaking over one another.
Council President William Godwin, D-1st, interrupted, saying, "You're out of order" before opening the floor to Colvin.
Colvin said to Lay in the meeting that personnel hearings are typically held confidentially to prevent personal information from being discussed publicly.
Lay says the information had already been disclosed by the employee herself in a previous public meeting, to which Colvin replies, "It may have been, councilman, but my suggestion is that it probably should not have been."
Lay tells the council he had no intention of embarrassing the employee and instead was arguing in favor of exempting her from the residency requirement rule.
In an interview with The Times, Lay said he believed he did not behave inappropriately, stating that the employee already disclosed personal information in a public forum.
"I was just simply repeating what she said," Lay said. "The statement was public already."
Lay added that he was attempting to help the employee.
"Maybe the statement should have been in some executive session, but once it's in the public ... I see nothing wrong with repeating it. It's no longer a matter that's confidential," he said. "I was just simply repeating what she said. I don't see where it was unethical what I did."
Aide's title changed
The mayor also voiced displeasure with five council members who voted to table the ordinance that would shift current Deputy Mayor Trent McCain's official title to deputy mayor from his title of corporation counsel. Former city attorney Rodney Pol Jr. was promoted to corporation counsel.
Prince said he would invoke his statutory power to make the appointment, and withdraw the ordinance from consideration.
McCain told The Times the ordinance was presented to the council only so his title would match the scope of his responsibilities, and that the change would have no effect on his salary.
"The money had already been appropriated by the City Council at the passage of the last budget," McCain said. "The ordinance is completely budget-neutral."
After the 5-4 vote to table the measure, Prince decided to lower the annual salary of chief of staff from $98,000 annually to zero, and to raise the deputy mayor salary from zero to $98,000, McCain said.
McCain also said he didn't believe Lay meant to offend the city employee whose finances were discussed, but noted the council should not have held that discussion publicly to begin with.
The ordinance states the city clerk, city judge or mayor must appear before the executive session of the Common Council for consideration of a residency waiver.
"This is supposed to be confidential," McCain said.
Now that the mayor has fixed the compensation and fixed the title issue, McCain said he was looking forward to "just moving on and doing the job he's asked me to do."
"The 2019 election is long over," Prince said in his news release. "It's time to set aside petty political ambitions and focus on what the voters of Gary elected us all to do … lead and serve. I call on these several council members to cut out these political shenanigans and help the administration move our city forward."