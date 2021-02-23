Gary Mayor names new corporation counsel

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince announced Monday he has promoted city attorney Rodney Pol to the role of corporation counsel, making Pol the chief attorney handling civil claims and responsible for defending the city against lawsuits.

Pol replaces Trent McCain, who has been transitioning full time to the role of deputy mayor, the city's second-in-command.

An East Chicago native, Pol joined the city's legal team in 2014. Before that, he worked in the public defender's office.

Pol said he graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with a bachelor's degree in psychology and political science, and then received his law degree from Indiana University School of Law.

Pol said as head of the city's law department, he currently oversees one city attorney and office manager, but the city hopes to hire one additional full-time attorney to work out of that office.

Pol said he will continue to advise on matters regarding the redevelopment, police, fire and human relations commissions, in addition to taking on his new responsibilities.

"It's an absolute honor to accept this position," Pol said. "We've seen our fair share of challenges and this last year is no exception to that."