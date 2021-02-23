 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary Mayor names new corporation counsel
urgent

Gary Mayor names new corporation counsel

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary City Hall

Gary City Hall

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince announced Monday he has promoted city attorney Rodney Pol to the role of corporation counsel, making Pol the chief attorney handling civil claims and responsible for defending the city against lawsuits.   

Pol replaces Trent McCain, who has been transitioning full time to the role of deputy mayor, the city's second-in-command. 

An East Chicago native, Pol joined the city's legal team in 2014. Before that, he worked in the public defender's office.

Pol said he graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with a bachelor's degree in psychology and political science, and then received his law degree from Indiana University School of Law. 

Pol said as head of the city's law department, he currently oversees one city attorney and office manager, but the city hopes to hire one additional full-time attorney to work out of that office. 

Pol said he will continue to advise on matters regarding the redevelopment, police, fire and human relations commissions, in addition to taking on his new responsibilities. 

"It's an absolute honor to accept this position," Pol said. "We've seen our fair share of challenges and this last year is no exception to that." 

He said the city's tenacity in facing the COVID-19 pandemic head-on is inspiring to him and accepting the job was a "no-brainer." 

Prince said Pol was chosen because of his hands-on approach and because he's proven he's a "capable and committed" member of Gary's legal team.

Gallery: Here's a look at sex offenders in the Crown Point area

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran to limit UN inspector access to nuclear sites

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts