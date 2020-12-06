Gary mayor vetoes some of council's 2021 budget; president anticipates override vote

GARY — Common Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said he expects to ask the council Dec. 15 to override Mayor Jerome Prince’s partial veto of their preferred 2021 budget.

The council would need six votes to override.

Prince’s veto, submitted Nov. 24, strikes the council’s cuts to fuel consumption, maintains Prince's budget levels for the county income tax dollars, and eliminates pay raises for police and fire that were pushed by the council last month.

“We simply can’t sustain (the pay raises) into the future,” Prince told The Times.

In a statement to the council explaining his veto, Prince said there is “no doubt” the city’s public safety employees deserve a raise for their hard work, “especially during the trying times in which we now find ourselves regarding the pandemic.”

“But it would be fiscally unwise to provide raises at this time. Specifically speaking, doing so would require funding beyond our current resources,” Prince said.

Godwin said the police union pushed for 3% pay raises to improve low morale at the department and to better retain and recruit new officers.