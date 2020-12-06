Gary mayor vetoes some of council's 2021 budget; president anticipates override vote

GARY — Common Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said he expects to ask the council Dec. 15 to override Mayor Jerome Prince’s partial veto of their preferred 2021 budget.
The council would need six votes to override.
Prince’s veto, submitted Nov. 24, strikes the council’s cuts to fuel consumption, maintains Prince's budget levels for the county income tax dollars, and eliminates pay raises for police and fire that were pushed by the council last month.
“We simply can’t sustain (the pay raises) into the future,” Prince told The Times.
In a statement to the council explaining his veto, Prince said there is “no doubt” the city’s public safety employees deserve a raise for their hard work, “especially during the trying times in which we now find ourselves regarding the pandemic.”
“But it would be fiscally unwise to provide raises at this time. Specifically speaking, doing so would require funding beyond our current resources,” Prince said.
Godwin said the police union pushed for 3% pay raises to improve low morale at the department and to better retain and recruit new officers.
“The challenges are growing in our ability to retain and recruit our officers and so we must act. It’s never a convenient time. It’s never the best time. But I think now is the right time to support some of the losses we’re seeing at the department and help stabilize our police and fire numbers,” Godwin said.
The council is expected to consider an override of Prince’s veto when they next meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 15. The council has 30 days from the Nov. 24 notice date to act.
Prince’s veto also returns all salaries to 2020 levels, meaning even Prince’s proposed salary increases for key staff, including Eric Reaves, who is head of community investment, is no longer budgeted for next year. Reaves was slated to get a $20,000 raise, to $90,000 for the various job titles he holds.
Prince did not veto the council’s budget for the fire and police pension funds, local roads and streets, parks, capital improvements and developments, and the public safety local income tax.
Arlene Colvin, chief of staff for Prince, said she believes Prince’s partial veto is a sign he is willing to work with the council.
“In instances where the council set dollars where they needed to be, he approved it. Where they made some adjustments he thought should not have happened, he vetoed,” Colvin said.
Colvin said city administration will have to consider cuts to the parks department in January as the tax levy will not be high enough to support operations.
