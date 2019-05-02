Gary mayoral candidates: Improvements needed for those with disabilities

GARY — Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson recalled one of her first days in office.
After receiving a letter, she and others took a tour of Marquette Park just to see how accessible it was.
It wasn't, the incumbent Democrat told a group of about 40 people Thursday afternoon during a program, "Gary and the ADA: A Conversation with the Mayoral Candidates." It was sponsored by Everybody Counts, Inc.
Freeman-Wilson is being challenged in next week's primary by Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince, City Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, Mildred Tinye Alcorn, Kerry Rice Sr., Carl "Doozie" Jones, Eddie Tarver Jr., Joe L. White and James "Sirmack G.I." Edward McKnight II.
In addition to Freeman-Wilson, only Prince, Sparks-Wade and Tarver joined the panel.
Freeman-Wilson went on to tell those present she took steps to make the city more ADA compliant, such as repairing the masonry at City Hall to allow wheelchair access and making infrastructure improvements to include ADA-compliant ramps to sidewalks.
Her opponents criticized her for not doing enough in her seven years in office.
Sparks-Wade said one of her goals would be to make City Hall more compliant.
"She's been in office for seven years and hasn't addressed that yet. We've got to make sure those with different abilities can get into the building," Sparks-Wade said, adding she would like to see the installation of a video phone, text to speech technology, screen magnification and braille placards to help the hearing and visually impaired.
Lorrell Kilpatrick, director of advocacy services for Everybody Counts and Everybody Counts North, asked written questions from the audience.
"We knew people who had the least voice in our community are those with disabilities," Kilpatrick said about why they set up the forum. They wanted to hear the answers from the candidates on their issues. Questions were asked in the areas of housing, accessibility, education and transportation.
Tarver repeated his idea of the need for economic development to make Gary independent and not dependent on federal or state funds as a way to finance needed improvements for residents with disabilities. He also said he would form a committee to look at the needs of the disabled in Gary.
"I have been an advocate for those who have been forgotten about for the last 14 years. It is important to form direct relationships and have them have access to the things they need to be as independent as they need to be," Tarver said.
Prince said he would establish a "more cohesive relationship" with organizations like Everybody Counts and that the city needs to look for opportunities to employ people with disabilities within the city.