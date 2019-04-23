Gary is looking to sell hundreds of out-of-service police vehicles by the end of the month, part of a hastily developed plan to clean up a long-neglected eyesore on the cityscape.
A memo dated April 15 from the Gary Department of Vehicle Maintenance to the Board of Public Works requests the advertisement of an auction for 139 decommissioned city cars, mostly old police sedans.
The auction is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at the Gary public works complex at Ninth Avenue and Madison Street, according to the memo.
More than half of the cars to be sold are Ford Crown Victoria police sedans, with model years between 1998 and 2010, according to an auction list provided to The Times. Others vehicles on the block include various SUV models and several heavy-duty pickup trucks.
Disposing of out-of-service police cars has become an urgent task for Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in the wake of a March CBS News report highlighting hundreds of old cruisers in various states of disrepair sitting on three city lots. While some of the cars were being used for spare parts, many others had simply sat untouched for several years as the city failed to auction them off or sell them for scrap.
After the CBS report, the city began towing some of the squad cars from their lots to the complex at Ninth and Madison, where they were placed out of public view. Others were declared junk and sold to Westville-based Paul’s Auto Yard because they couldn’t be sold at auction, according to Freeman-Wilson.
As The Times previously reported, the city’s response drew the ire of many in Gary’s automotive business community, who accused the city of wasting public money moving the cars to different locations. Some also raised concerns the deals made to junk or tow the squad cars did not hew to laws regarding the sale of public property.
In an interview with The Times, Freeman-Wilson insisted the city’s moves were in line with property disposal regulations. She also said the city would hold an auction for the many of the old police cars “later this month.”
Under state law, municipal governments must sell property with an aggregate value of more than $5,000 in a “public sale,” either by using an auction service or accepting sealed bids following a public advertisement. If Gary’s auction is held as planned, it would be the first time in more than two years the city has sold any out-of-service police cars in a public sale.
The mayor’s office provided The Times with a list of vehicles that will be available at the Saturday auction, but declined to elaborate on what auctioneer is handling the sale or how much money the city expects to raise.
Gary mayoral challenger Jerome Prince, who was featured in the CBS report, applauded the city’s move but questioned whether anything would have been done if the issue had not been thrust into the public spotlight.
“While I’m glad to see this issue addressed, I believe this is a glaring example of leadership by crisis,” he told The Times.