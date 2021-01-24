Gary native running for vice chairman of Indiana Democratic Party

A Gary native active in Democratic Party politics in the state's capital city is planning to run for vice chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.

James Wells said his goals — if elected at the March reorganization meeting — include clearly defining the party's message to Hoosier voters, supporting the growth of local party organizations and recruiting the next generation of diverse and inclusive party leadership.

"The Democratic Party in Indiana finds itself at an important time in its history," said Wells, a 2013 graduate of Gary's Wirt-Emerson Visual and Performing Arts High Ability Academy.

"I come into this race knowing that while things look bleak now, I see this enthusiasm and energy in the state that's ready to be organized and mobilized to campaign up and down the ballot for better policies that lead towards better government and better communities for all us in Indiana."

Wells currently is vice chairman of the Indiana Young Democrats and serves on the Indiana Democratic Party's state central committee.

The 2017 Ball State University graduate and Indianapolis neighborhood advocate is a great-grandson of Leon Wells, the first black deputy comptroller for the city of Gary.