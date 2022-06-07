Gary senator invites governor to Steel City for gun violence discussion

GARY — State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, is inviting Gov. Eric Holcomb to visit the Steel City and participate in a collaborative discussion on gun violence prevention after two people were wounded in a shooting incident Sunday following a high school graduation ceremony.

Melton said in a letter sent Tuesday to the Republican chief executive he has "deep concerns about the safety of my community" and he's "terrified for the lives of Gary's youth and citizens" in the wake of the shooting outside a ballpark in downtown Gary.

Two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, have been charged in Lake County with criminal recklessness and dangerous possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting, records show.

"We're at a point where families cannot even attend a graduation ceremony without nursing the legitimate fear that it will erupt in senseless gun violence," Melton said. "Thankfully no one was killed — this time."

Melton said he decided to write the governor because there seems to be little interest in addressing gun violence among members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly, and Melton said he cannot "sit back while gun violence threatens those looking to lead safe lives and work toward a better future."

"As a youth growing up in Gary, I have personally experienced gun violence, and I know the traumatic impact it can have on a family and community. I also know that communities of color across the state already see an uptick in gun violence during the summer months," Melton said.

"That’s why I'm writing to invite you to my district for a collaborative discussion about preventing the impending increase in gun violence. I know it would mean a lot to the Gary community to have you included with key stakeholders in this critical conversation."

The governor's office declined to immediately respond to Melton's invitation.

Melton's letter also requests the governor call a special session of the Indiana General Assembly to give lawmakers an opportunity to repeal the state's permitless handgun carry law that's set to take effect July 1.

He said allowing nearly all adult Hoosiers age 18 and older to carry a handgun in public without needing to obtain a state permit will lead to "senseless violence."

"I fear that the gun violence we're already working to eliminate will only increase, with young lives paying the price," Melton said.

It's unlikely the Legislature would repeal permitless carry even if convened by the governor. House Enrolled Act 1296 was approved 69-30 in the House and 30-20 by the Senate, and was signed into law by Holcomb March 21.

Nevertheless, echoing a call issued last week by all 11 Senate Democrats, Melton said Hoosier lawmakers still could enact sensible gun safety measures that enjoy wide popularity, including expanded background checks, a safe gun storage law, and a strengthened "red flag" statute to temporarily remove guns from individuals found to be a danger to themselves or others.

"I know that protecting children from gun violence is a goal we both share, and I hope that this common ground can be the launching board for a productive discussion on how we can reduce gun violence across Indiana and in my district," Melton said.

"I truly hope that you will join us in Gary as you have on several occasions to discuss economic efforts. Your presence would reassure Gary residents that their safety is just as important to your administration as economic progress."

