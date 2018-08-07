INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, last week was elected to a one-year term on the 63-member executive committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The Hoosier senator will continue representing Northwest Indiana residents at the Statehouse. But four times over the next year, he'll join legislative colleagues from all 50 states to develop, implement and promote pragmatic policies aimed at helping every state.
"Our country needs to see that elected officials from both parties can work together to solve problems," Melton said.
"NCSL is the go-to resource for state legislators from around the country and I'm humbled to give Indiana a voice on this important national committee."
The NCSL executive committee is the professional organization's governing body. Illinois state Sen. Toi Hutchinson, D-Chicago Heights, is NCSL president.
"We are pleased to have Sen. Melton's expertise on NCSL's executive committee," Hutchinson said. "Sen. Melton's participation in NCSL over the years has been a key part of the organization’s success."
Melton has been an NCSL member since winning election to the Indiana Senate in 2016. He previously served on the conference's nominating committee that recommends individuals for the executive committee.
Other Hoosiers on the executive committee are Senate President David Long, R-Fort Wayne, and state Sen. Eric Bassler, R-Washington.