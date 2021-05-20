Gary youth called upon to engage in city matters like public safety, economic development

GARY — Youth leaders within the city were encouraged to use their voices during a town hall meeting Thursday at City Hall.

During the first "Our Voices Matter" Youth Town Hall, youth leaders were asked to share ideas and strategize on public safety, youth engagement, employment, programming and mental health, and economic development in Gary.

Youth leaders also were asked to sign a pledge to help reimagine the city through their actions and by using their voice.

"Your voice matters. This is not the day to be silent. ... This is the day to give voice to the concerns that you have; the issues that are — when I say issues, I want to be clear, I'm not talking about the negativity. We've done that for years in the city of Gary," said event co-organizer McKenya Dilworth, who also is the director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse in Gary.

"What we're talking about is presenting solutions because we're looking for you to be the future leaders. Right now, you're youth leaders."

Dilworth said members of Gary's youth council, officials and two members from each Gary school gathered Thursday to hear what youths were willing to do to help the city.