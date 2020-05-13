General Assembly begins thinking about COVID-19 adjustments to legislative process

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

How will the Indiana General Assembly meet next year to craft new laws if COVID-19 makes it impossible for the state's 150 legislators, and their constituents, to advocate for and advance policy changes inside the Statehouse?

Leaders of the Indiana House and Senate agreed Wednesday to direct a bipartisan, six-member study committee to convene this summer to figure out ways of preserving public participation in the legislative process, and maintaining the continuity of legislative functions, during a public health emergency.

The new Legislative Continuity Committee is among 12 study committees tasked with evaluating current public policy on some three dozen significant state issues and potentially recommending changes to be considered by lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session.

Among the study topics are the creation of a new Lake Superior Court judicial magistrate, revising the definition of sexual consent, adjusting highway speed limits for heavy trucks, assessing Indiana's current and future energy needs, and determining whether wholesale pricing policies unduly favor large retailers.