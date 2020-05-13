General Assembly begins thinking about COVID-19 adjustments to legislative process

How will the Indiana General Assembly meet next year to craft new laws if COVID-19 makes it impossible for the state's 150 legislators, and their constituents, to advocate for and advance policy changes inside the Statehouse?
Leaders of the Indiana House and Senate agreed Wednesday to direct a bipartisan, six-member study committee to convene this summer to figure out ways of preserving public participation in the legislative process, and maintaining the continuity of legislative functions, during a public health emergency.
The new Legislative Continuity Committee is among 12 study committees tasked with evaluating current public policy on some three dozen significant state issues and potentially recommending changes to be considered by lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session.
Among the study topics are the creation of a new Lake Superior Court judicial magistrate, revising the definition of sexual consent, adjusting highway speed limits for heavy trucks, assessing Indiana's current and future energy needs, and determining whether wholesale pricing policies unduly favor large retailers.
In addition, the General Assembly's Legislative Council has directed all state agencies to submit reports detailing the programs and policies the agencies suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and explaining why they should be resumed once state government fully reopens.
"As Indiana continues to fight COVID-19, we want to work together with our state agencies so we can build upon what we learned from this pandemic," said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers.
"It's important that we hear from agencies on what legislative changes are needed to help better equip them moving forward, and whether we should permanently modify or repeal laws that were suspended during the outbreak."
The legislative members of the various study committees are due to be appointed by each chamber's Republican and Democratic leaders in coming weeks.
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
State Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer
State Rep. Douglas Gutwein, R-Francesville
State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
State Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.