You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
General Assembly begins thinking about COVID-19 adjustments to legislative process
urgent
2020 Indiana General Assembly

General Assembly begins thinking about COVID-19 adjustments to legislative process

General Assembly begins thinking about COVID-19 adjustments to legislative process

Members of the Indiana General Assembly's Legislative Council met via Zoom video Wednesday to approve summer study committee topics. They include a bipartisan panel tasked with figuring out how to preserve public participation in the legislative process, and maintain the continuity of legislative functions, during a public health emergency.

 Screenshot

How will the Indiana General Assembly meet next year to craft new laws if COVID-19 makes it impossible for the state's 150 legislators, and their constituents, to advocate for and advance policy changes inside the Statehouse?

Leaders of the Indiana House and Senate agreed Wednesday to direct a bipartisan, six-member study committee to convene this summer to figure out ways of preserving public participation in the legislative process, and maintaining the continuity of legislative functions, during a public health emergency.

The new Legislative Continuity Committee is among 12 study committees tasked with evaluating current public policy on some three dozen significant state issues and potentially recommending changes to be considered by lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session.

Among the study topics are the creation of a new Lake Superior Court judicial magistrate, revising the definition of sexual consent, adjusting highway speed limits for heavy trucks, assessing Indiana's current and future energy needs, and determining whether wholesale pricing policies unduly favor large retailers.

In addition, the General Assembly's Legislative Council has directed all state agencies to submit reports detailing the programs and policies the agencies suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and explaining why they should be resumed once state government fully reopens.

"As Indiana continues to fight COVID-19, we want to work together with our state agencies so we can build upon what we learned from this pandemic," said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers.

"It's important that we hear from agencies on what legislative changes are needed to help better equip them moving forward, and whether we should permanently modify or repeal laws that were suspended during the outbreak."

The legislative members of the various study committees are due to be appointed by each chamber's Republican and Democratic leaders in coming weeks.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts