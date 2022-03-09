General Assembly declines to upend plan to improve Lake Michigan water quality

A long-planned sewer project intended to keep human waste out of Lake Michigan is likely to go forward after a secretive plan to scuttle it was foiled at the Indiana Statehouse.

As originally written, House Enrolled Act 1245 would have allowed lakefront homeowners with working septic systems in the LaPorte County town of Long Beach to opt out of the sewer project for up to 20 years — potentially killing the project by hiking the costs for everyone else connecting to the sewer.

The Indiana Senate last week agreed to exempt the Long Beach sewer project from the underlying proposal. But there still was a chance the language could revert in the final days of the annual legislative session to the House-approved version.

In the end, however, state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, maintained the Senate-crafted Long Beach exemption, provided that homeowners on both the lake and land sides of Lake Shore Drive in Long Beach connect to the new sewer at the same time.

The final measure was approved 70-27 in the House and 40-10 in the Senate. It now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.

Pressel repeatedly insisted he was not seeking to undermine the Long Beach sewer project. He said he only wanted to set appropriate standards for septic systems statewide.

The primary advocate for the opt-out option was an organization known as Hoosiers for Action LLC that state records show was established Nov. 11 on behalf of an unnamed principal by South Bend attorney Matthew C. Deputy, a former Indiana Republican Party staffer, and represented at the committee by Malika Butler, director of public affairs at the Taft law firm in Indianapolis.

Butler told the Senate Utilities Committee her organization, which includes 10 Long Beach property owners, believes homeowners with working septic systems should "not be forced to connect to a sewer system at a considerable expense."

According to John Wall, a member of the Long Beach Town Council, if the sewer project was unable to go forward due to excessive opt-outs among Lake Shore Drive homeowners, Long Beach would have been on the hook for some $400,000 in preliminary engineering expenses, as well as having to deal with the ongoing problem of failing septic systems along the lakeshore.

Long Beach has actively been working since 2017, when rising lake levels began causing septic systems at homes along Lake Shore Drive to fail, and in some cases, to fall into the lake itself, to install sewer pipes — initially along Lake Shore Drive and eventually to the entire town — and connect to the Michigan City Sanitary District.

Records show the Indiana Department of Environmental Management gave its approval for the project in September 2021.

Requests for bids are slated to go out this month, NIPSCO is due to begin gas line relocation in April and town officials have said the goal is to complete the project by 2024.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.