General Assembly OKs check on emergency powers of local health officers

Local health officers are poised to lose their independent authority to impose disease prevention measures on individuals and businesses during an emergency if the measures are more stringent than state rules.
Senate Enrolled Act 5 mandates the county or city council that oversees a health officer approve any health order whose provisions go beyond state requirements, such as continuing a face mask mandate or business capacity restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic now that the governor’s directives on those issues have expired.
The sponsor of the measure, state Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, said under current law the potential scope of a local health order during an emergency could lead to the permanent closure of many businesses. He said any decision of that magnitude deserves to be made only with the approval of local elected officials.
“This language is not a knee-jerk reaction or a combative response to any enforcement actions. The vast majority of our local health boards and local health officers have conducted themselves with unparalleled professionalism throughout this unprecedented time — they’re heroes,” Garten said.
“Senate Bill 5 simply creates a structural check-and-balance on a position that has unparalleled authority under these emergency orders. (It) ensures Hoosiers have an elected body to lobby, petition and hold accountable for enforcement actions taken against them.”
In response, state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, suggested an emergency is the absolute worst time to restrict the authority of local health officers, since they inevitably will know more about the public health crisis, and how to effectively respond to it, than elected officials who may instead prioritize personal or political interests.
“You’re really tying the hands of the health department officer — in an emergency!” Tallian said. “We’re going backwards with this bill.”
The measure also provides that any enforcement action by a health officer during an emergency, such as a citation or business closure, can be appealed to the relevant county or city council, which also will have the power to stay the enforcement action until the appeal is resolved.
That appeal opportunity, however, does not apply to non-emergency operations or the day-to-day citations issued to restaurants and other businesses by local health officers.
The legislation was approved 37-12 by the Republican-controlled Senate and 65-29 in the Republican-controlled House, and now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.
Earlier this year, Holcomb vetoed a somewhat similar proposal allowing the Legislature to convene any time it wanted as a check on his powers during a statewide emergency.
The General Assembly overrode the governor’s veto April 15 and enacted House Enrolled Act 1123 notwithstanding his objections.