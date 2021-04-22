General Assembly OKs check on emergency powers of local health officers

In response, state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, suggested an emergency is the absolute worst time to restrict the authority of local health officers, since they inevitably will know more about the public health crisis, and how to effectively respond to it, than elected officials who may instead prioritize personal or political interests.

“You’re really tying the hands of the health department officer — in an emergency!” Tallian said. “We’re going backwards with this bill.”

The measure also provides that any enforcement action by a health officer during an emergency, such as a citation or business closure, can be appealed to the relevant county or city council, which also will have the power to stay the enforcement action until the appeal is resolved.

That appeal opportunity, however, does not apply to non-emergency operations or the day-to-day citations issued to restaurants and other businesses by local health officers.

The legislation was approved 37-12 by the Republican-controlled Senate and 65-29 in the Republican-controlled House, and now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.