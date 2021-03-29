General Assembly poised to claim power to call itself into session during statewide emergencies

The proposal also establishes a separate 10-member Legislative State of Emergency Advisory Group to tell the governor what they think of his response to an emergency, no matter if the General Assembly is in session or not.

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, said he believes having a formal entity linking the governor and the Legislature during a statewide emergency will enhance communication between the executive and legislative branches and minimize the potential for conflict.

Holcomb has said he repeatedly asked legislative leaders last year whether they believed a special session was necessary only to repeatedly be told no.

According to the Indiana Constitution, only the governor is authorized to call the Legislature back to the Statehouse after lawmakers have adjourned for the year, typically in April during odd-numbered years and in March during even-numbered years.

Former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Frank Sullivan Jr. told the Bray-led Senate Rules Committee earlier this month establishing an emergency session by statute is likely to be deemed unconstitutional, and any emergency actions taken by the Legislature during that session likewise would be invalid.