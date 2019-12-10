The Lake County Council has preliminarily endorsed an ordinance establishing a civil fine for marijuana possession, instead of requiring people caught with pot to go to jail. The change is being spurred by the forthcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois and Michigan.
CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council gave an initial endorsement Tuesday to a plan allowing police the option to ticket and fine individuals caught with small amounts of marijuana, rather than arresting and hauling them off to jail.
The Democratic-led panel voted 6-0 Tuesday to advance an ordinance establishing a civil fine of between $50 and $250 for possession of less than 30 grams of marijuana.
If approved by the council a second time — potentially as soon as Jan. 14 — and if the measure also is subsequently supported by the three Lake County commissioners, it could take effect perhaps in late January or February.
Lake County Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, the sponsor, said a civil alternative to criminal charges for marijuana possession is needed because recreational marijuana will be legal for adults to use in both Illinois and Michigan next year.
He noted Lake County borders Illinois and is less than an hour's drive from Michigan. Bilski said it's inevitable more marijuana will be coming into the county, and it doesn't make sense to lock up everyone who possesses it.
"I don't want anybody to think we're advocating for the legalization of marijuana. We're not," Bilski said. "We're trying to be fiscally responsible."
"If we come out there and start enforcing these laws the way they're written right now, we don't have the (jail) capacity. I think it could be a real potential problem."
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., who said he's still reviewing the legality of the proposal, likes the idea of giving officers the discretion to just issue a ticket for marijuana possession, instead of bringing every person with pot to the county jail.
"You don't have to take time to take them off the road, to book them and all this, and the guy's going to bond right out," Martinez said.
Under Indiana law, possession of any marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. A second possession conviction is a Class A misdemeanor with penalties of up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana with a prior drug conviction is a Level 6 felony punishable by up to 2½ years behind bars and a fine of $10,000.
Bilski said those charges and penalties ignore the reality of marijuana being legal for recreational use just across the state line.
"How do we not bog down our criminal justice system? How do we not overcrowd our jails?" he asked.
"The state legislators, the judges, the council all have to be good stewards of the taxpayer dollars and how they're spent, and we don't want people in jail who don't belong in jail."
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, a Republican, said that's all well and good, but the law still is the law. He said the Lake County Council can't just create new laws because it finds the existing ones inconvenient.
"The enactment of criminal law is the province of the state Legislature, not units of local government. The courts have consistently upheld this principle. This proposed Lake County ordinance appears aimed at circumventing state laws already on the books," Hill said.
Bilski said perhaps enacting the ordinance may be what it takes to get the Republican supermajorities at the Statehouse to recognize Indiana's marijuana possession laws need to be adjusted for the changing legal status of marijuana in neighboring states.
"Is this even a real debate down there? I don't think it is," Bilski said. "I don't think by putting our head in the sand that it's going to make this problem go away."
The current version of the marijuana ticketing ordinance only would apply in unincorporated areas of Lake County — not in cities or towns, or for traffic stops made by state police.
Bilski said he hopes if the ordinance takes effect, and passes legal muster, then all Lake County municipalities will follow suit with similar policies of their own.
