'Gold standard' Valpo looking to expand its borders, city official says
VALPARAISO — Valparaiso is a "gold standard" community that is definitely interested in growing in size over the coming years, the city's director of planning and transit told members of the Valpo Chamber during a breakfast Thursday morning.

"The groundwork has been laid for that," Beth Shrader said.

In response to a question from chamber President Rex Richards, Shrader said the city is open to annexing land to the north and to the south along Ind. 49.

Any expansion to the northwest would be primarily residential, while growth to the northeast would be a combination of commercial and residential, Shrader said.

Expansion to the south would make way for commercial and industrial uses, she said.

The city would be careful to maintain its current balance of these various uses if expanding its borders, Shrader said.

The news came after Shrader spoke about the city's current strengths and improvement efforts underway.

"It's what communities strive to be," she said of Valparaiso.

Among the strengths she listed is the city's downtown, its events, parks and trails, schools and neighborhoods.

With all the "low hanging fruit" already put into use in the city, Shrader said the focus has been on bringing life to those areas that need help or extra attention.

She pointed out this week's approval of a zoning ordinance for the proposed Journeyman Distillery that is targeted for the former Anco plant at Campbell and Brown streets, which has been vacant for decades.

Shrader also spoke about taking the city's successful downtown area to the next level and continuing to steer the city's annual growth of 1 to 1.5% to maintain the small-town character.

"It's manageable and going in the right direction," she said.

When asked if there is a sense of competitiveness with neighboring communities, Shrader said that may be the case when it comes to seeking funding for projects. But there is cooperation in that each community in the area benefits when another does well.

"When Valparaiso does well, I think the Region does well too," she said.

