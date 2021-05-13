'Gold standard' Valpo looking to expand its borders, city official says

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso is a "gold standard" community that is definitely interested in growing in size over the coming years, the city's director of planning and transit told members of the Valpo Chamber during a breakfast Thursday morning.

"The groundwork has been laid for that," Beth Shrader said.

In response to a question from chamber President Rex Richards, Shrader said the city is open to annexing land to the north and to the south along Ind. 49.

Any expansion to the northwest would be primarily residential, while growth to the northeast would be a combination of commercial and residential, Shrader said.

Expansion to the south would make way for commercial and industrial uses, she said.

The city would be careful to maintain its current balance of these various uses if expanding its borders, Shrader said.

The news came after Shrader spoke about the city's current strengths and improvement efforts underway.

"It's what communities strive to be," she said of Valparaiso.

Among the strengths she listed is the city's downtown, its events, parks and trails, schools and neighborhoods.