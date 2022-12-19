GOP fills vacancy on LaPorte County council

LAPORTE — Adam Koronka was chosen from among five candidates Saturday to replace an outgoing member on the LaPorte County Council, the local Republican Party announced.

Koronka will replace at-large council member Connie Gramarossa, who steps down Dec. 31 to take a seat she won on the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners.

Koronka, 44, of LaPorte, serves on the LaPorte County Board of Zoning Appeals, as vice president of the county Plan Commission and as secretary of the county Republican Party.

Also running for the seat were Deb Vance, Ron Shafer, Brett Kessler and Tom Fath, the local party said. Koronka received the winning vote in the third round of balloting and will serve out Gramarossa’s remaining two years on the council.

“All five candidates to fill the remaining term on the County Council were extremely qualified and high-quality candidates, LaPorte County Republican Party Chairman Allen Stevens said.

“The people of LaPorte County would have been fortunate to have any one of the five candidates serve them on the County Council.”

Koronka was elected during a caucus that drew together 65 Republican precinct committee members.