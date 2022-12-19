 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

GOP fills vacancy on LaPorte County council

  • Updated
  • 0

LAPORTE — Adam Koronka was chosen from among five candidates Saturday to replace an outgoing member on the LaPorte County Council, the local Republican Party announced.

Koronka will replace at-large council member Connie Gramarossa, who steps down Dec. 31 to take a seat she won on the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners.

A group with the Chanda of Northwest Indiana do traditional Jewish dances and sing in Hebrew after lighting the Menorah on Dec. 18 in celebration of the beginning of Hannukah. The annual celebration began with a parade through Munster.

Koronka, 44, of LaPorte, serves on the LaPorte County Board of Zoning Appeals, as vice president of the county Plan Commission and as secretary of the county Republican Party.

Also running for the seat were Deb Vance, Ron Shafer, Brett Kessler and Tom Fath, the local party said. Koronka received the winning vote in the third round of balloting and will serve out Gramarossa’s remaining two years on the council.

“All five candidates to fill the remaining term on the County Council were extremely qualified and high-quality candidates, LaPorte County Republican Party Chairman Allen Stevens said.

People are also reading…

“The people of LaPorte County would have been fortunate to have any one of the five candidates serve them on the County Council.”

Koronka was elected during a caucus that drew together 65 Republican precinct committee members.

Adam Koronka

Adam Koronka

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue mission ongoing after Thailand warship sank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts