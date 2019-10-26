GRIFFITH — The top issues between the two candidates for Griffith's 2nd Ward include redeveloping blighted areas and the effort to leave Calumet Township.
Architect Lawrence Ballah is running for reelection after serving on the Town Council for the past seven years. Currently the council's vice president, the 64-year-old Republican has lived in Griffith since 1956 and is employed at Tonn and Blank Construction.
"Serving on the Town Council has been a very sobering and satisfying experience," Ballah said. "It has introduced me to many citizens who willingly volunteer their time and finances to make Griffith the great town that it has become."
Ballah says his top priority is to redevelop the area around Griffith Plaza, where Kmart and the Griffith Golf Center once stood.
"This property and the golf course property are the 'gateway' of Griffith," Ballah said, noting that they are the first things people see as they enter Griffith from Cline Avenue.
"We are working on bringing a developer in to purchase and repurpose these properties," Ballah said.
He added that those sites, when fully developed, will provide a nice visual appearance at the town's entrance while providing new jobs and tax revenue. Ballah also said the under-used areas of town also need improvements.
"We have some industrial properties available for use as well as some secondary retail areas that would be nice to see fully developed," he said.
This is another matter of displaying Griffith's commercial vitality, he said.
Stefanee Asche, the Democrat challenger for the 2nd Ward, is employed as the executive director of the Illinois Labor History Society.
The 46-year-old also serves as Griffith's ninth precinct committeewoman and is vice chairman of the Griffith-Calumet Township Precinct Organization.
She named her top issue as the "quagmire" Griffith is in as it tries to leave Calumet Township.
"I assumed, when I went in and voted yes, that Griffith would have had a plan in place," Asche said of the secession referendum. "But instead, they have been scrambling around because they didn't ask the right question."
The Town Council was not prepared to approach either North Township or St. John Township, she said. Thus far, both townships have rejected Griffith's requests for membership.
Asche also doubted the potential success of Griffith's backup plan to ask the Indiana State Legislature to let it provide its own poor relief without belonging to any township.
This is because such an action could open the floodgates for communities across the state to try and leave their own townships, she said.
"If St. John Township and North Township formally say no, and we cannot leave Calumet Township," a new law needs to be enacted that requires one seat of the three-member township board to be reserved for a Griffith resident, she said.
Asche said another main issue is having a better variety of businesses in town instead of having so many bars and taverns.