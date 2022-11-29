GOP Indiana senators split on defending validity of same-sex, interracial marriages

The U.S. Senate approved legislation Tuesday aimed at maintaining the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages in Indiana and across the country in response to an activist Supreme Court potentially rescinding its marriage precedents.

Twelve Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., joined 47 Democrats and two independents to send the Respect for Marriage Act to the Democratic-controlled House for the final vote needed to advance the plan to Democratic President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and 35 other Senate Republicans, voted "no" on the legislation. Three senators, two Republicans and one Democrat, were absent.

The measure requires state governments recognize the validity of a legal marriage performed anywhere in the United States between two individuals — no matter their sex, race, ethnicity or national origin — even if the state otherwise bars same-sex or interracial marriage.

It also obligates the federal government to recognize all legal marriages between two individuals and repeals a contrary provision from the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act.

In addition, the legislation protects religious liberty by explicitly exempting religious entities and organizations, as well as individuals to the extent permitted under the Constitution and federal law, from any obligation to provide goods, services or facilities for the solemnization or celebration of a marriage.

Young said the measure strikes the right balance between respecting the dignity of all married couples while continuing to allow religious Hoosiers to worship and teach the tenets of their faith without fear of reprisal.

"Dignity and respect are not a zero-sum proposition. We can and should strive to ensure all citizens enjoy them in equal measure. The Respect for Marriage Act moves us closer to that ideal," Young said.

Braun did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He's previously said issues like interracial and same-sex marriage, along with access to contraception, should be decided by elected officials in each state instead of federal courts.

Same-sex and interracial marriages currently are valid in all 50 states because of the Supreme Court's 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling in favor of same-sex marriage, and its 1967 Loving v. Virginia decision striking down state bans on interracial marriage.

Congressional action to maintain the status quo follows a statement by Justice Clarence Thomas, in his June 24 concurrence supporting repeal of the high court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a right to abortion, suggesting Obergefell and similar precedents should be reexamined by the Supreme Court and, like abortion, possibly returned to the states for legislative, instead of judicial, decision-making.