GOP leaders reminded of Hill's sexual misconduct as they weigh Walorski successor

MUNSTER — The daughter of former state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, is pleading with Republican precinct leaders in north central Indiana to reject the attempted political comeback of former Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr.

In an open letter to the approximately 500 individuals set to participate in Saturday's 2nd Congressional District caucus to replace on the ballot the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, Victoria Reardon writes it would betray Walorski's legacy as a public servant to choose Hill as her successor.

Reardon said Hill committed battery against her mother and three bipartisan Statehouse staffers, Niki DaSilva, Samantha Lozano and Gabrielle Brock, by groping them on their backs or buttocks at a party celebrating the end of the 2018 Indiana General Assembly.

"Not only do they have names, but they have families, families that love them and pray for their safety and well being. Niki, Samantha and Gabby have families, like mine, that have seen the toll that the battery committed by Curtis Hill has taken, the panic attacks, the sleepless nights and the disillusionment with a system that is supposed to protect all of its citizens," Reardon said.

"Curtis Hill has shown zero remorse and has not accepted any responsibility for the battery committed on Niki, Gabby, Samantha or my mom. I implore you to not replace a committed public servant like Jackie Walorski with a deeply flawed Curtis Hill," she added.

Records show a special prosecutor declined to file criminal charges against Hill in connection with his sexual misconduct and the Republican-controlled General Assembly likewise repeatedly stymied proposals to impeach Hill and consider removing him from office.

However, the Indiana Supreme Court in 2020 said there's no question Hill committed battery against the four women and the state's high court unanimously voted to suspend Hill's law license for a 30-day period.

Republican state convention delegates that year also denied Hill the GOP nomination for a second term as attorney general, opting instead for Todd Rokita, a Munster native.

Hill is the most prominent of the 12 Republicans vying to replace Walorski on the ballot after the five-term congresswoman, whose district includes portions of LaPorte County, was among four people killed in a two vehicle crash Aug. 3 near Nappanee, Indiana.

According to the Associated Press, Hill doesn't believe the 2018 groping incidents are an impediment to his candidacy.

"I'm sure someone’s going to bring up all sorts of old business, but that’s old news,” Hill told WISH-TV. "The folks in this district need somebody who's a fighter, who can take the heat. And if there’s one thing that I’ve proven over the last several years is I can take a licking."

Reardon closes her letter by urging caucus-goers to consider her mother's advice as they weigh Walorski's successor: "When you know better, you do better."

"Please do better by the citizens of the 2nd District, and our state, and reject Curtis Hill — not only for Niki, Gabby, Samantha and my mom, but for your family too," Reardon said.

