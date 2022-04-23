GOP picks Valparaiso’s new councilman

The Valparaiso Republican Caucus picked Peterson Thursday night, Porter County Republican Chairman Michael Simpson said. The choice was easy. Peterson said he was the only person who filed the necessary paperwork for the job.
Peterson’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2023.
“I’m really honored to serve in this capacity,” Peterson said.
“I was fortunate to have a good foundation” through elementary, middle and high school, he said.
“These are tough times. People are really struggling financially,” he acknowledged, but the referendum won’t raise the schools’ property tax rate.
“This referendum would lower rates about 25%,” he said.
Peterson is a longtime Valparaiso resident, having graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2011. He is a Purdue University graduate and received his law degree from Valparaiso University in 2018.
“Harry’s commitment to service is evident in his work and volunteer positions,” Simpson said.
He is on the Valparaiso Plan Commission and serves as vice president of the Indiana Dunes Tourism Board. Peterson, a deputy prosecutor, serves as an officer for Porter County Inns of Court and the Porter County Bar Association.
“With Harry’s dedication to community and professional public service, he will bring an excellent perspective to the job of councilman at-large and will work hard to serve all members of the community to ensure that the city of Valparaiso remains a positive place to live, work, play and raise a family,” Simpson said.
The caucus also commended Douglas for working in the best interests of the city and its citizens while on the council.
Peterson agreed.
“George Douglas is a great asset to the city. He has been for years,” Peterson said.
