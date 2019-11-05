WINFIELD — Republicans have retained their stronghold on the Winfield Town Council.
The five Republicans running for the at-large council seats were easily returned to office Tuesday night.
Joining incumbents Gerald Stiener, Timothy Clayton and David Anderson are Zack Beaver and Jon Derwinski.
Joe May, the lone Democrat on the ballot, joined the council in September after Bridge Baird resigned in August, citing family health issues.
One of the key issues for all candidates is 109th Avenue, a busy road traveled daily by drivers, many of them non-residents.
Stiener, the current town president, said the town is trying to address 109th, but it's too big a project for the town to tackle alone.
To that end, the town has been working with state officials and has sought to buy rights-of-way and improvement intersections on the road whose traffic may be only 30% residents, according to Stiener.
On public safety, Stiener would like to see more sidewalks. He said the town is about to hire its fifth police officer and has taken a "methodical" approach to control costs.