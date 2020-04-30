Gov. Eric Holcomb expected to lift some Indiana business restrictions Friday

Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to announce Friday the steps Indiana will take to gradually reopen its coronavirus-stunted economy in the days, weeks and months ahead.
The Republican chief executive repeatedly has declined to say which industries, retailers and other businesses will be allowed to reopen — and under what conditions — when his current stay-at-home order expires at 10:59 p.m. Region time Friday.
On Thursday, Holcomb reiterated his eagerness to restore the "rockin' and rollin'" economy he said the state enjoyed prior to COVID-19 forcing the closure of all but "essential" businesses across the state.
"We occupied the high ground going into this and we seek to take it back coming out of this, and we've got to do it safely," Holcomb said. "But that requires every single Hoosier that has the ability to work to do so. We need you."
"The way we get our economy back is if we get back to work."
The governor said decisions about reopening are being made in a "methodical and data-driven" manner, and no business will be required to reopen just because state restrictions currently limiting operations are lifted.
In addition, Holcomb said local governments will continue to have the authority to impose more stringent restrictions aimed at minimizing the spread of the coronavirus, even if the state is loosening some of its strings.
"When we roll out our next steps that put Indiana back on track, we'll roll that out in stages," Holcomb said. "We're looking at data, real-time. I've been poring over it all day today."
Data shows nearly all Indiana businesses are complying with the state-mandated shutdown orders since the first was issued March 23.
According to Joe Heerens, general counsel to the governor, a total of 1,264 alleged business violations of the stay-at-home order have been reported to the state, 1,130 have been deemed unfounded, while verbal warnings to follow the order have been issued to 115 businesses.
No business has received a cease-and-desist letter or had its licenses revoked for not complying with state operating restrictions, Heerens said.
Holcomb said that record shows how all Hoosiers are coming together to support themselves, each other, and the state during this period of uncertainty and worry.
"I know it has been an ominous time as this virus has roamed around our land and the ripple effect that it has had, to tragic ends at times," Holcomb said.
"(But) we are slowing the spread. We are putting ourselves in a position to get the state of Indiana back on track, and lead ourselves out of this darkness."
Gallery: Appreciation parade for Crown Point health care workers
