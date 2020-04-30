Gov. Eric Holcomb expected to lift some Indiana business restrictions Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to announce Friday the steps Indiana will take to gradually reopen its coronavirus-stunted economy in the days, weeks and months ahead.

The Republican chief executive repeatedly has declined to say which industries, retailers and other businesses will be allowed to reopen — and under what conditions — when his current stay-at-home order expires at 10:59 p.m. Region time Friday.

On Thursday, Holcomb reiterated his eagerness to restore the "rockin' and rollin'" economy he said the state enjoyed prior to COVID-19 forcing the closure of all but "essential" businesses across the state.

"We occupied the high ground going into this and we seek to take it back coming out of this, and we've got to do it safely," Holcomb said. "But that requires every single Hoosier that has the ability to work to do so. We need you."

"The way we get our economy back is if we get back to work."

The governor said decisions about reopening are being made in a "methodical and data-driven" manner, and no business will be required to reopen just because state restrictions currently limiting operations are lifted.