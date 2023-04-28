Gov. Eric Holcomb felt no need to wait for the sun to come up Friday to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2023 Indiana General Assembly.

Speaking to reporters at 3:15 a.m. Indianapolis time, shortly after the Legislature adjourned for the year, the Republican chief executive proclaimed the state budget and other new laws enacted during the four-month session to have a "generational impact" on Hoosiers.

"This is a great day for Indiana. But most importantly, it's what we do with it. It's a heck of an opportunity," he said. "For this administration, it's all about implementation now. We have the resources to address long, lingering issues, be it health, be it economic development in a new world that we find ourselves in. We are properly equipped in resources to get the job done."

Holcomb specifically touted the new resources approved for mental health services in Senate Enrolled Act 1, public health and prevention programs in Senate Enrolled Act 4, and in House Enrolled Act 1001 the elimination of student textbook fees, pay raises for state police officers, new business attraction incentives, record education funding, expanded workforce development programs and renewed quality-of-life initiatives.

The governor also pointed to budget allocations for a new Westville Correctional Center in LaPorte County, a new state park inn near South Bend, a new state archives building in Indianapolis, and the consolidation of Indiana's schools for deaf and blind students in the capital city as outstanding investments in the future.

"We're in a state in a perpetual forward motion in the state of Indiana, and we didn't get here by accident. We got here through discipline and focus and minding the business of the state on behalf of taxpayers."

Holding up a copy of his pre-session agenda, Holcomb said every single item on the list was checked off in one form or another, and even if some of his proposals weren't funded at the levels he sought, his team still has a great opportunity to get things going.

"I'm proud of what was accomplished this legislative session, and through collaboration and hard work we will be able to make transformational investments that will better the lives of Hoosiers and build a better today and stronger tomorrow," he said.

The governor did acknowledge one failing: He was unable to persuade the Republican-controlled General Assembly to advance Senate Bill 322 designating the breaded pork tenderloin as the official sandwich of Indiana.

"I'm going to put that aside. I've got executive orders. We'll deal with that later," Holcomb quipped.

As for the more serious business of deciding to approve or reject legislation heading to his desk over the next couple weeks, Holcomb pledged to carefully review the language of each proposal to decide whether to sign it into law or issue a rare veto.

"I like to read every bill, as does my staff. There are some bills that I'm paying close attention to and I'll come to a final conclusion before the time expires."

This was Holcomb's final budget session as governor. The term limits imposed by the Indiana Constitution bar him from running next year for a third consecutive term as the state's chief executive.

