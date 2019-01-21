INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected a U.S. Air Force veteran to lead the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs in the wake of questionable state grants awarded by the agency's former director to its employees.
Dennis Wimer served eight years in the Air Force, rising to the rank of captain, and worked at Butler University and a civil engineering firm before joining the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in 2011.
At DWD, Wimer managed multiple federal and state workforce programs, including Jobs for Veterans state grants and the Hoosier Initiative to Reemploy Ex-offenders (HIRE) program.
"Dennis is a strong leader with a passion to serve," Holcomb said. "His experience and expertise, which combines military service with a deep knowledge of the inner workings of state and federal programs, have prepared him to transform the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs."
The agency's former director, Jim Brown, resigned Dec. 28 following a state audit that showed Brown approved at least 11 distributions from the Military Family Relief Fund to agency employees, some in excess of the $2,500 maximum emergency grant, while nearly 1,000 other applicants were denied between 2014 and 2018.
The audit also found the Indiana Veterans Affairs Commission, which oversees the state veterans agency, did not have rules in place for relief fund distributions, despite repeatedly being directed by the General Assembly to adopt them.
Holcomb said he has charged Wimer "to make any and all necessary changes to restore the confidence of the department and the trust of Hoosier veterans."