INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a Crown Point native to lead the state office that oversees all aspects of Indiana's finances.
Cris Johnston, who currently serves as the Republican governor's deputy chief of staff, will succeed Micah Vincent as director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget and become the state's chief financial officer, effective June 30.
The governor's office announced Friday that Vincent, who began serving as OMB director in June 2015 under former Gov. Mike Pence, is leaving to become vice president for strategy at The Heritage Group of companies in Indianapolis.
"Micah has played key roles in some of our biggest initiatives and became a trusted adviser," Holcomb said. "I appreciate his creative ideas to solve issues and the thoughtful way he has approached maintaining the state’s solid fiscal footing.
"Cris is a veteran who will step seamlessly into the OMB role and assist with the financing of large infrastructure projects, such as the West Lake and South Shore rail expansions in Northwest Indiana."
Johnston previously led OMB's division of government efficiency during the administration of Gov. Mitch Daniels. He then became deputy chief of staff for Daniels, who later appointed Johnston to the Indiana Gaming Commission.
In 2018, Johnston left his position as a director for KSM Consulting to become Holcomb's deputy chief of staff.
As OMB director, in addition to overseeing 11 state finance agencies, he'll also be chairman of the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board, which effectively acts as the school board for the Gary Community School Corp. following its 2017 takeover by a state-appointed emergency manager due to the school district's profound financial issues.