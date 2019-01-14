INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb isn't providing many specific details about what will be in his third "State of the State" address Tuesday night.
But the Republican said Hoosiers definitely will want to watch or listen to it.
"I've got a few cards up my sleeve that no one knows about yet," Holcomb said.
The 30-minute speech, delivered to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly, is expected to largely focus on Holcomb's "Next Level" agenda, which he said is all about "leaning-in to the future and embracing it."
That generally includes reorienting Indiana's education system to focus on career training, investing in infrastructure, combating the opioid epidemic and delivering great government service at the lowest possible cost.
Holcomb told reporters Monday that he also will advocate for a strong bias crime statute, so Indiana no longer is one of just five states that does not enhance criminal penalties for crimes motivated by bias or hate toward particular characteristics.
The governor also hinted that he'll be making an education-related policy announcement: "I would ask that any teacher, superintendent or student tune in as well," he said.
The State of the State address will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. Region time on most Indiana public television and radio stations.
It also will be webcast live at nwi.com and livestream.com/Indiana/events/8497206.