Gov. Holcomb imposes statewide face mask requirement, begins Monday

Gov. Eric Holcomb will sign an executive order Thursday directing Hoosiers to wear face coverings, such as masks, in all public spaces where it's not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing.

The Republican chief executive said the face mask requirement takes effect Monday in all 92 Indiana counties and every community across the state, and will remain in effect indefinitely to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

He said the requirement to cover one's mouth and nose in public applies to every person age 8 and older whether living in or visiting Indiana, and face coverings are recommended for children between ages 2 and 7.

Face masks also will be mandatory in schools for students in third grade and above, all teachers, and other school building personnel and visitors.

"The simple act of covering our faces, as odd as it may feel, can help us prevent the transmission of the virus, which is why this is the next prudent step that we as a state need to take," Holcomb said.

The governor explained that a mask mandate, in addition to protecting Hoosier health amid the coronavirus pandemic, will help ensure Indiana's economy can remain open, even as the COVID-19 case count and hospitalizations increase in the state and across the country.