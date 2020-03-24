Gov. Holcomb recommends Hoosiers 'hunker down' for next two weeks

Doug Carter, superintendent of the Indiana State Police, said he's advised law enforcement across the state to be judicious in enforcing the restrictions, and emphasized that officers will not be pulling people over wholesale as they go to work or to the store.

At the same time, Carter strongly urged Hoosiers to comply with the stay-at-home order to the fullest extent possible to preserve their own health, as well as the health of others they may possibly infect with the virus.

"Please know that we will help you along the way. That's what we do," Carter said. "We must, and we will, use discretion with enforcement at this extraordinary time."

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Department of Health commissioner, likewise urged Hoosiers to take personal responsibility for making sure coronavirus doesn't continue to spread by staying at home, keeping apart from others in public and regularly washing your hands.

"We're still in the very early parts of this outbreak. We will continue to see more cases," Box said. "But if we all take this seriously, and all do our part, we can slow the spread of this virus and save lives."