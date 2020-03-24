Gov. Holcomb recommends Hoosiers 'hunker down' for next two weeks

Indiana has an opportunity to minimize the spread of coronavirus over the next two weeks, but only if Hoosiers abide by the governor's order to stay at home until April 7 — except for "essential" needs.
That's the message Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, state health officials and Indiana law enforcement emphasized Tuesday at the Statehouse, just a few hours before the governor's unprecedented stay-at-home order took effect at 10:59 p.m. Region time.
"We are going to throw everything back at repelling COVID-19 that we have, and that calls us all to the same place," Holcomb said. "Hunker down, Hoosiers — make sure we get through this as fast as possible."
Under the order, Hoosiers still can leave their homes over the next two weeks to address the health and safety of themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carryout food or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation at least 6 feet away from others; or to take care of a family member or friend in another household.
"Essential workers" also are exempt from Holcomb's stay-at-home order, including employees of health care entities, grocery and drug stores, social service organizations, gas stations, hardware stores, media, first responders, building trades, restaurants, critical manufacturers, business suppliers and transportation companies, among others.
Doug Carter, superintendent of the Indiana State Police, said he's advised law enforcement across the state to be judicious in enforcing the restrictions, and emphasized that officers will not be pulling people over wholesale as they go to work or to the store.
At the same time, Carter strongly urged Hoosiers to comply with the stay-at-home order to the fullest extent possible to preserve their own health, as well as the health of others they may possibly infect with the virus.
"Please know that we will help you along the way. That's what we do," Carter said. "We must, and we will, use discretion with enforcement at this extraordinary time."
Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Department of Health commissioner, likewise urged Hoosiers to take personal responsibility for making sure coronavirus doesn't continue to spread by staying at home, keeping apart from others in public and regularly washing your hands.
"We're still in the very early parts of this outbreak. We will continue to see more cases," Box said. "But if we all take this seriously, and all do our part, we can slow the spread of this virus and save lives."
Holcomb said he's committed to maintaining the stay-at-home restrictions until at least April 7, notwithstanding signals from Republican President Donald Trump that he wants most businesses and public places reopened soon to stem the nation's economic losses tied to coronavirus.
The governor previously ordered all Indiana schools to remain closed though May 1.
"There is a lot of change, uncertainty, and maybe a little cabin fever already," Holcomb said. "I get it. But we're going to get through this."
In the meantime, Holcomb said he's been heartened by myriad stories of individuals and businesses going above and beyond to help fellow Hoosiers, specifically citing the Hammond Horseshoe Casino's donation of 15,000 pounds of food each to Campagna Academy in Schererville and Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana after all the state's casinos were closed March 16.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Tuesday the Horseshoe also donated hundreds of N95-type face masks for use by Hammond first responders amid a national shortage.
"At times of adversity you really see character revealed," Holcomb said. "Hoosiers are stepping forward in numerous and various ways."
In that same vein, Holcomb recommended that Hoosiers who feel their workplace should not be open during the stay-at-home period first speak with their supervisor about what "essential" purpose the company serves before contacting the state to complain.
On the other hand, Hoosiers who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own due to coronavirus, should immediately file for benefits online at unemployment.in.gov, even if they're not sure they qualify for assistance, said Fred Payne, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Payne said DWD is being as flexible as possible, within the limits of state law and the governor's executive orders, to speed unemployment assistance to out-of-work Hoosiers during a period of unprecedented job losses in Indiana.
Gallery: COVID-19 infects NWI, Region reacts
Front line of COVID-19 in Crown Point
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Janitorial service launches COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities
Janitorial service launches COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities
Strack & Van Til launches emergency fundraiser fpr those suffering hardship during coronavirus crisis
Drive-up church service
Drive-up church service
Jeff and Darlene Spencer
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Fiddlehead, Home Goods, Planet Fitness among many temporary coronavirus closings
Unions donating respirator masks to health care workers to aid in coronavirus response
18th Street Distillery helping make hand sanitizer
Unions donating respirator masks to health care workers to aid in coronavirus response
Church rings bells for coronavirus responder
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point giving away free sack lunches to stuck-at-home school kids
Hammond casino donates 30,000 lbs. of food after being closed for coronavirus
Hammond casino donates 30,000 lbs. of food after being closed for coronavirus
Lake government buildings closing, county employees working half days due to pandemic
Coronavirus threat no match for charity
Hobart Fire Dept coronavirus
Shopping at Stracks
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
East Chicago COVID-19 press conference
Myles Books
Jennifer Wilson
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event 2020
Gymnastics state finals
Stores imposing purchase limits per customer on hot coronavirus items
Lake County restaurants lobby state for coronavirus relief, warns of widespread closures
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.