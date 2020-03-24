You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Holcomb recommends Hoosiers 'hunker down' for next two weeks
Indiana has an opportunity to minimize the spread of coronavirus over the next two weeks, but only if Hoosiers abide by the governor's order to stay at home until April 7 — except for "essential" needs.

That's the message Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, state health officials and Indiana law enforcement emphasized Tuesday at the Statehouse, just a few hours before the governor's unprecedented stay-at-home order took effect at 10:59 p.m. Region time.

"We are going to throw everything back at repelling COVID-19 that we have, and that calls us all to the same place," Holcomb said. "Hunker down, Hoosiers — make sure we get through this as fast as possible."

Under the order, Hoosiers still can leave their homes over the next two weeks to address the health and safety of themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carryout food or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation at least 6 feet away from others; or to take care of a family member or friend in another household.

"Essential workers" also are exempt from Holcomb's stay-at-home order, including employees of health care entities, grocery and drug stores, social service organizations, gas stations, hardware stores, media, first responders, building trades, restaurants, critical manufacturers, business suppliers and transportation companies, among others.

Doug Carter, superintendent of the Indiana State Police, said he's advised law enforcement across the state to be judicious in enforcing the restrictions, and emphasized that officers will not be pulling people over wholesale as they go to work or to the store.

At the same time, Carter strongly urged Hoosiers to comply with the stay-at-home order to the fullest extent possible to preserve their own health, as well as the health of others they may possibly infect with the virus.

"Please know that we will help you along the way. That's what we do," Carter said. "We must, and we will, use discretion with enforcement at this extraordinary time."

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Department of Health commissioner, likewise urged Hoosiers to take personal responsibility for making sure coronavirus doesn't continue to spread by staying at home, keeping apart from others in public and regularly washing your hands.

"We're still in the very early parts of this outbreak. We will continue to see more cases," Box said. "But if we all take this seriously, and all do our part, we can slow the spread of this virus and save lives."

Holcomb said he's committed to maintaining the stay-at-home restrictions until at least April 7, notwithstanding signals from Republican President Donald Trump that he wants most businesses and public places reopened soon to stem the nation's economic losses tied to coronavirus.

The governor previously ordered all Indiana schools to remain closed though May 1.

"There is a lot of change, uncertainty, and maybe a little cabin fever already," Holcomb said. "I get it. But we're going to get through this."

In the meantime, Holcomb said he's been heartened by myriad stories of individuals and businesses going above and beyond to help fellow Hoosiers, specifically citing the Hammond Horseshoe Casino's donation of 15,000 pounds of food each to Campagna Academy in Schererville and Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana after all the state's casinos were closed March 16.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Tuesday the Horseshoe also donated hundreds of N95-type face masks for use by Hammond first responders amid a national shortage.

"At times of adversity you really see character revealed," Holcomb said. "Hoosiers are stepping forward in numerous and various ways."

In that same vein, Holcomb recommended that Hoosiers who feel their workplace should not be open during the stay-at-home period first speak with their supervisor about what "essential" purpose the company serves before contacting the state to complain.

On the other hand, Hoosiers who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own due to coronavirus, should immediately file for benefits online at unemployment.in.gov, even if they're not sure they qualify for assistance, said Fred Payne, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Payne said DWD is being as flexible as possible, within the limits of state law and the governor's executive orders, to speed unemployment assistance to out-of-work Hoosiers during a period of unprecedented job losses in Indiana.

