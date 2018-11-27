INDIANAPOLIS — Three Northwest Indiana residents recently were appointed or re-appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to serve on two critical state boards and commissions.
Kay Nelson, of Portage, director of environmental affairs at the Northwest Indiana Forum, was chosen by the Republican chief executive to continue her service on the Great Lakes Commission through 2022.
The commission is composed of members from eight U.S. states and two Canadian provinces.
It works in both nations to promote economic prosperity, environmental protection and sustainable use of the Great Lakes, including the Indiana portion of Lake Michigan.
On the Indiana Worker's Compensation Board, two of the governor's six selections hail from Northwest Indiana: Bridgett Repay, of Schererville, is a new member whose term runs until Jan. 1, 2023; while James Sarkisian, of Valparaiso, was reappointed to serve on the board until Aug. 31, 2022.
Both Repay and Sarkisian are Region attorneys whose practices include personal injury law.
The board is charged with providing efficient dispute resolution for injured workers and employers using both formal and informal processes, collecting data on Indiana workplace injuries and answering Hoosier inquiries about the worker's compensation system.
Altogether, the governor appoints approximately 500 members to a variety of state boards and commissions, ranging from the State Board of Education to the Indiana Egg Board.
Region residents interested in serving on a state board can find additional details and an application online at: in.gov/gov/2331.htm.