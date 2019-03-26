Try 3 months for $3
First new law of 2019 adds tests for three medical disorders to Indiana's newborn screening requirement

Gov. Eric Holcomb, seated center, chats with Joel Clausen, seated left, after signing a new state law mandating additional newborn screening tests. The law was inspired by 1-year-old Bryce Clausen, being held at right by Andrea Clausen, whose terminal Krabbe Disease was not tested for at birth and now cannot be treated. A key sponsor of Senate Enrolled Act 41, state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, stands between Holcomb and Joel Clausen.

 Provided

INDIANAPOLIS — The first new law signed this year by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb adds checks for three additional health disorders to the medical screening panel administered to all babies born in Indiana.

Senate Enrolled Act 41 requires testing for Krabbe disease, Pompe disease and Hurler syndrome beginning July 1, 2020, in addition to the 12 medical disorders for which infants already are required to be tested as soon as possible following birth.

The law was inspired by Bryce Clausen, an Indianapolis 1-year-old who was not tested for Krabbe at birth, and now is ineligible for treatment following the onset of Krabbe symptoms.

Clausen, who attended the signing ceremony in the governor's Statehouse office, is likely to die within the next year due to the rare genetic disease that destroys nerve cells in the brain and throughout the nervous system.

Sponsors of the measure, which passed both the House and Senate unanimously, included state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services.

"I am extremely grateful to the Clausen family for all of their hard work in championing the bill," Charbonneau said.

"During such a difficult time, the family selflessly chose to fight for legislation to ensure no child has to experience what Bryce has endured. I am hopeful this law has a positive impact on our communities and state."

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates that testing for the three disorders will add approximately $10.70 to the state's $100 newborn screening fee.

That cost typically is covered by Medicaid or the health insurance program paying for the newborn's delivery.

Statehouse Bureau Chief

Dan is Statehouse Bureau Chief for The Times. Since 2009, he's reported on Indiana government and politics — and how both impact the Region — from the state capital in Indianapolis. He originally is from Orland Park, Ill.