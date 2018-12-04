INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is preparing to ask the General Assembly to approve new tools for reducing Indiana's infant mortality rate, which is the worst in the Midwest and seventh highest in the nation.
The Republican is not yet revealing many details about his plans. Though last month he told participants at a capital city Labor of Love infant mortality summit that the issue will be "a top priority" on the 2019 legislative agenda he'll announce later this month.
"Improving infant mortality, or as (State Health Commissioner) Dr. (Kristina) Box describes it, getting more babies to celebrate their first birthdays, is right at the top of our list," Holcomb said.
In 2016, 623 Indiana babies died before their first birthdays. Sixty-nine of those deaths happened in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
Babies die for any number of complex reasons. Many were delivered prematurely or low weight. Poverty, stress, nutrition, pollution and access to health care all can be contributing factors.
Data show that 3 of the 10 Indiana ZIP codes with the highest rate of babies dying are in Lake County: two in Hammond, the other in East Chicago.
Holcomb said he's challenged Box and Dr. Jennifer Walthall, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, to make Indiana "the best state in the Midwest for infant mortality by 2024."
"It's a tall order," Holcomb said.
But he insisted the two agency leaders "are committed to take our infant mortality efforts to the next level with sustainable, evidence-based programming."
Two new tools
To that end, Holcomb said he'll urge the Republican-controlled General Assembly to make Indiana the first state in the nation to require medical providers use a standard, five-question verbal screening tool to assess all pregnant women for substance use disorder.
According to Box, women generally are more motivated to seek drug treatment when they are pregnant or have a newborn at home.
"Getting women with substance abuse issues into treatment as early as possible during their pregnancy will result in more successful pregnancies and fewer babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome," Holcomb said.
It's expected that the drug treatment referrals for pregnant Hoosier women will be voluntary. However, as with any legislative proposal, the final plan will be shaped and decided by a majority of the state's 100 representatives and 50 senators.
"As envisioned, we propose that physicians conduct the verbal screenings and use them to help identify the most appropriate pathways to ensure a healthy pregnancy and healthy baby," said Jeni O'Malley, state health department spokeswoman.
"Each patient has unique needs, so there is no one-size-fits all approach for a woman who may have a positive verbal screen."
"It's also important to maximize every touchpoint when trying to connect people with substance use disorder to care. The doctor-patient relationship is a critical touchpoint that we believe can help achieve those goals," O'Malley said.
Holcomb's second strategy for reducing infant mortality is establishing a program to connect women with high-risk pregnancies who have publicly funded health coverage, such as Medicaid, with a navigator from a community health provider.
Box said the navigators will visit the women in their homes and provide education and support aimed at removing barriers that prevent expectant and new mothers from effectively managing their pregnancies or caring for their newborns.
The four-month legislative session begins Jan. 3 at the Statehouse.