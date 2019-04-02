Gov. Holcomb will sign into law bias crime proposal approved by Indiana Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier State finally is enacting a bias crime statute, becoming the 46th state to do so, following more than three decades of General Assembly debate over precisely how to punish criminal acts motivated by a specific victim characteristic.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced late Tuesday afternoon that he will sign into law Senate Enrolled Act 198 as soon as it arrives at his desk.
The measure was approved 34-14 following more than an hour of passionate debate earlier Tuesday in the Republican-controlled Senate. It last week passed the GOP-led House, 57-39. No Democratic lawmaker in either chamber supported the proposal.
"Months ago, I decided to make protecting Hoosiers against bias crimes a key part of my 2019 legislative agenda," Holcomb said.
"Criminals who attempt to instill fear by attacking others based, for example, on who someone loves, who they are, how they identify, how they pray, should know their sentences can, and I believe should, be enhanced to the fullest extent of the law."
The legislation makes it an aggravating factor, for which a judge can impose more than the advisory prison term, if a crime is committed "with bias due to the victim's or the group's real or perceived characteristic, trait, belief, practice, association, or other attribute the court chooses to consider, including but not limited to an attribute described in IC 10-13-3-1."
That Indiana Code reference lists "color, creed, disability, national origin, race, religion and sexual orientation" as specific potential bias crime victims, but it also includes a catchall that applies bias crime protections to a person "associated with any other recognizable group or affiliation."
The proposal does not create a separate "hate crime," or criminalize hateful thoughts or feelings. Rather, it establishes a 12th potential aggravating factor for judges to weigh against any mitigating factors when deciding how long a convicted felon should spend in prison.
Opposition to the measure largely centered on characteristics some lawmakers felt intentionally were omitted from the list, including age, ancestry, gender and gender identity.
For example, state Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, a graduate of Purdue University Northwest in Hammond and the first openly gay state lawmaker, said transgender Hoosiers, in particular, need the added protections that would come from being listed in the law.
"This bill is an insult to Hoosiers," Ford said. "You cannot ignore age, gender and gender identity, and call this bona fide hate crimes legislation."
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, agreed. He said: "We need to recognize the lived experiences of our neighbors and the impact that not including them will have on real Hoosier lives."
"This is a bill that I simply cannot support. I know as body we can do better than this."
The sponsor of the measure, state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, said he believes complaints about the list referenced in the statute miss the point, because the list merely serves as an example of the kinds of characteristics a judge can consider when deciding whether the bias-motivated aggravator applies — it's not an exclusive list of protected classes.
"We could probably add another 1,000 things to that list and still leave people off the list. That's why we have the wraparound language," Bohacek said.
"This is not a racist bill. This is not a homophobic bill. This is a bill to get bias crimes protection for every person in the state of Indiana."
Other senators objected to the process used by the House to bypass a public hearing on its bias crime proposal. The House instead inserted it at a late stage of the legislative process in a measure boosting penalties for drug crimes committed at penal facilities.
"What happened in the House was an obnoxious, cowardly, disrespectful misuse of the system," said state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes. "It could have been taken from the playbook on how to minimize debate."
"I blame the House leadership for this. This is a total shirking of their responsibility. We didn't do that in this chamber, and I think that the process in the House was totally disrespectful to the entire legislative process. For me, that's reason enough not to support this bill."
House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, focused on the policy outcome, rather than the legislative process, in his statement cheering passage of the measure.
"This bill provides an excellent solution and it covers all Hoosiers equally. You cannot name a characteristic or trait not covered under this bill," Bosma said. "We believe this is the most comprehensive and inclusive bias crimes statute in the nation."
Meanwhile, House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, urged Holcomb to promptly veto the legislation.
"It is up to the governor now to do the right thing and refuse to sign a hate crimes bill into law that does not protect all Hoosiers," GiaQuinta said. "We have nearly four more weeks to get this done the right way. It’s what the people of Indiana want and deserve."
Likewise, the business and community group coalition known as Indiana Forward that has championed a comprehensive bias crime statute, said it's not pleased with the final measure, and vowed to continue working to ensure that characteristics such as age, sex, gender and gender identity eventually are added to it.
"The Indiana Forward campaign remains disappointed by the lack of a comprehensive list of characteristics we know are the targets of bias-motivated crimes in our state, and concerned by language that is overly broad and vague to the point of raising potential constitutional questions," said Mindi Goodpaster and David Sklar, Indiana Forward co-chairmen.
At the same time, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce called the legislation "a big step in the right direction" for Indiana.
"Though the list is not as comprehensive as we had advocated for, what the Legislature has passed is still a meaningful hate crimes bill," said Kevin Brinegar, CEO of the statewide business organization.
"It is more inclusive than some states' laws and on par with others. Not to mention, it's far better than having no law at all."