Government set to be added to Indiana's ban on employers forcibly microchipping workers
alert urgent
General Assembly

Government set to be added to Indiana's ban on employers forcibly microchipping workers

Microchipped Employees

Tony Danna, left, vice president of international development at Three Square Market in River Falls, Wisconsin, receives a microchip in his left hand at company headquarters Aug. 1, 2017. 

 Associated Press

Big government, just like big business, will not be microchipping its employees in the Hoosier State.

The Indiana General Assembly has approved legislation adding government to the list of employers already barred by a 2020 statute from forcibly implanting a microchip in their employees’ bodies.

There are no governmental entities in Indiana currently seeking to implant rice-size microchips in their employees, and only one Wisconsin company is doing it on a voluntary basis for both security and convenience, such as being able to wave your arm in front of a sensor to make a vending machine purchase.

But state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, said omitting the government from the list of employers prohibited from requiring their workers be microchipped as a condition of employment was an oversight on his part last year.

“I had a couple conversations with some folks over the summer, and I really kind of thought about it and figured we should probably include government employment as well,” Morrison said.

The only lawmaker to oppose the measure in either chamber was the aptly named state Sen. Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg.

He said lawmakers can’t predict the future, and it may be necessary in coming years for the state or local governments to microchip some employees as a security measure.

“The government deals with sensitive information. If the highest level of security involves microchipping to allow access to keep us all secure, we’re now preventing that,” Perfect said.

House Enrolled Act 1156 next goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb who is expected to sign it into law.

