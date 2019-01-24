A transportation service that provides rides throughout 10 Northwest Indiana communities could see a temporary halt or reduction in services due to the partial government shutdown.
The Gary Public Transportation Corp. system is endangered by the continued partial government shutdown, the organization announced Wednesday.
If the partial shutdown stretches beyond early to mid-February, Gary Public Transportation Corp. officials said there could be a reduction in service or a temporary shutdown of all bus transit services GPTC provides.
“If the shutdown persists the way it is, we will have no choice but to curb service as our funding begins to run out in early to mid-February,” Daryl Lampkins, Gary Public Transportation Corp. general manager, said. “Unfortunately, about 65 to 70 percent of our funding comes from the federal government, and without access to those funds, our other revenue sources cannot sustain the large drop-off in funding. At that point we will be forced to reduce and eventually suspend service unless something changes in Washington, D.C.”
Gary Public Transportation Corp. is a fixed-route transportation system in Gary and nine other Northwest Indiana communities and provides complementary curb-to-curb transit service to those with disabilities.
In 2018, Gary Public Transportation Corp. had its highest ridership levels since 2010, according to Gary Public Transportation Corp.'s news release.
The service's 4 percent ridership increase was due to the launch of the Broadway Metro Express and the continuation of the Lakeshore service. Despite recent growth, Gary Public Transportation Corp. officials are concerned the partial government shutdown could result in long-term consequences.
“We see 2018 gains, and if the partial shutdown impacts our service, we fear those riders may not come back,” Lampkins stated.
As the shutdown's resolution is yet to be seen, Gary Public Transportation Corp. staff said they have put a plan into effect to brace for a worst-case scenario.
Gary Public Transportation Corp.announced it will not be using overtime to fill vacancies, and staff will do their best to keep the public notified of possible breaks in transportation service.
Gary Public Transportation Corp. said it will announce future adjustments, reductions and suspensions at a later date. Staff can be reached at 219-884-6100 with questions and concerns, according to the news release.
