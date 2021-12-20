Governor appoints new leader for Indiana's environmental agency

Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a top employee at the state's environmental oversight agency to serve as its new leader.

Brian Rockensuess began his tenure as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on Dec. 13.

Rockensuess spent the last five years as IDEM chief of staff, managing daily operations, governmental affairs and rulemaking priorities. He previously was IDEM's liaison to the Indiana General Assembly.

"I have no doubt that Brian will build upon the great work IDEM is already doing," said Holcomb, a Republican. "His dedication to the agency and to protecting the environment will serve all Hoosiers well."

Rockensuess said his goal as IDEM commissioner is to "continue to make great strides in environmental protection throughout the state while improving efficiencies within the agency."

"I want to thank Gov. Holcomb for the opportunity to continue to lead the IDEM team to find creative solutions to challenges and opportunities that provide the best results for all Hoosiers," Rockensuess said.