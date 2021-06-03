Governor appoints two NWI police leaders as trustees of Indiana Criminal Justice Institute

Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected two Northwest Indiana police agency leaders to serve as trustees of the
Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
The Republican chief executive announced Thursday he's appointed Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon, and reappointed LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd, to oversee the state planning agency for criminal justice, juvenile justice, traffic safety and victim services.
Both men will serve until May 31, 2024, on the 18-member board that also includes Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native.
Among other duties, the ICJI distributes grants to local law enforcement agencies, and works with local, state, and federal entities to improve and coordinate all aspects of law enforcement in the Hoosier State.
The governor also reappointed Tom Navarre, of Valparaiso, vice president of Family Express Corp., to a two-year term on the state's Underground Storage Tank Financial Assurance Board.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Aaron Nevils
Age: 34 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: May 25, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Aimee Flick
Age: 41 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: May 27, 2021 Offense Description: Battery resulting in bodily injury Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Provided
Alan Heaphy
Age: 60 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: May 29, 2021 Offense Description: Operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Provided
Barron Moore
Age: 29 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: May 29, 2021 Offense Description: Criminal confinement Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Brittany Lisoski
Age: 31 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: May 29, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Camden Alexander Colvin
Age: 28 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: May 25, 2021 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Other
Provided
Charles Terry Robertson
Age: 53 Residence: South Bend Arrest Date: May 24, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing methamphetamine Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Daniel Joseph Santolino
Age: 58 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: May 24, 2021 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Dean Francis Swider
Age: 23 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: May 30, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Denise Renee Lumpp
Age: 57 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: May 26, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing methamphetamine Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Provided
Emerald Seiber-Measles
Age: 23 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: May 30, 2021 Offense Description: Battery against a public safety officer Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Provided
Eric Brian Wisthoff
Age: 30 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: May 29, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a syringe Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Frank Norred
Age: 45 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: May 25, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing methamphetamine; theft of a firearm Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Jack McLean
Age: 55 Residence: Oceolla, Indiana Arrest Date: May 28, 2021 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Jamilla Acoff
Age: 43 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: May 30, 2021 Offense Description: Auto theft Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Jason Howard
Age: 38 Residence: South Bend Arrest Date: May 28, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing marijuana; marijuana possession Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Jeremiah Hines
Age: 34 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: May 29, 2021 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Jeremy Armon Hamilton
Age: 29 Residence: Chicago Heights Arrest Date: May 26, 2021 Offense Description: Synthetic identity deception; forgery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Jimmie Gibson
Age: 27 Residence: South Bend Arrest Date: May 29, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; marijuana possession Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Joseph Childers
Age: 44 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: May 25, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a syringe Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Kariem Rainey
Age: 45 Residence: Dolton Arrest Date: May 26, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
Mark Hull
Age: 58 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: May 30, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Provided
Maurice Terrell
Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: May 30, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Provided
Roger Thomas Simmons
Age: 56 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: May 25, 2021 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Shane Leslie
Age: 25 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: May 30, 2021 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Provided
Torriano Anderson
Age: 43 Residence: South Bend Arrest Date: May 26, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing methamphetamine; carrying a handgun without a license; cocaine possession Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Provided
Xavier Jordan
Age: 22 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: May 28, 2021 Offense Description: Battery resulting in serious bodily injury; strangulation Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Provided
