Governor appoints two NWI police leaders as trustees of Indiana Criminal Justice Institute

Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected two Northwest Indiana police agency leaders to serve as trustees of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

The Republican chief executive announced Thursday he's appointed Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon, and reappointed LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd, to oversee the state planning agency for criminal justice, juvenile justice, traffic safety and victim services.

Both men will serve until May 31, 2024, on the 18-member board that also includes Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native.

Among other duties, the ICJI distributes grants to local law enforcement agencies, and works with local, state, and federal entities to improve and coordinate all aspects of law enforcement in the Hoosier State.

The governor also reappointed Tom Navarre, of Valparaiso, vice president of Family Express Corp., to a two-year term on the state's Underground Storage Tank Financial Assurance Board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.