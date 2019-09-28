Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed two Region men to serve on state commissions overseeing issues essential to residents, businesses and the continued development of Northwest Indiana.
The Republican chief executive on Friday announced that he's selected Joseph Svetanoff, of Crown Point, to continue serving on the Indiana Gaming Commission through Sept. 30, 2022.
Svetanoff, senior attorney at the law firm Kopka Pinkus Dolin, first was appointed to the seven-member state board that regulates Indiana's casino industry, including the five Region casinos, in February 2014 by now-Vice President Mike Pence, and reappointed by Pence in 2016.
He's served as the commission's secretary since November 2014. Svetanoff is a graduate of Indianapolis' Butler University and earned his law degree at Valparaiso University.
You have free articles remaining.
Holcomb also announced Friday that he's chosen Robert Ochi, of Hammond, to join the nine-member Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission.
Ochi, senior executive vice president and director of marketing at Rodriguez and Associates, will serve through Sept. 30, 2023, on the state/local board that works to prevent the flooding of homes, businesses and highways located near the Little Calumet River in Northwest Indiana.
The Purdue University graduate has nearly three decades of experience in construction project management.