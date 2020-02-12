Governor approves student testing 'hold harmless' for Indiana schools, teachers

Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed a new state law that retroactively absolves Indiana schools and teachers from accountability consequences tied to last year's poor student performance on the new ILEARN standardized exam.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Republican chief executive thanked legislators for promptly advancing Senate Enrolled Act 2 to his desk.

"This legislation ensures that Indiana's students, teachers and schools have the time they need to successfully adjust to the new ILEARN," Holcomb said.

"I am grateful that the General Assembly unanimously supported my call to take action, allowing educators to remain focused on helping Hoosier students succeed."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Under the law, schools will be assigned the A-F letter grade they received during the 2017-18 school year for both their 2018-19 and 2019-20 accountability rating, unless the school otherwise earned a better grade.

Without the "hold harmless," more than half the schools in the state would have received a D or F rating — in an election year — and numerous educators would have been ineligible for performance pay awards that partially are linked to student test results.